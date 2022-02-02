Should an NFL team take a chance on Tom Brady as HC?

Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL after 22 legendary seasons. After some speculation about whether or not he would return for the 2022 season, he officially announced the retirement himself on his Instagram page on Tuesday morning, February 1st.

He is unquestionably the greatest player in NFL history and his list of accomplishments reads like a book.

Among his countless achievements include being the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. He won three NFL MVP awards in his career and is one of the favorites to win another for the 2021 NFL season.

He has appeared in ten Super Bowls and won seven of them while being named the Super Bowl MVP five times.

Brady's retirement is the end of an era in the NFL. He dominated the league for more than two decades while appearing in the Super Bowl in nearly half of his seasons in the NFL.

His overall career is unmatched by any other player in football history and he is among the greatest athletes in sports history.

Now 44 years old, Tom Brady will have plenty of opportunities to decide what to do with the rest of his life following his career as a quarterback. His status and who he is will pretty much open any door that he's interested in.

If he chooses to stay around football and pursue a new career, he will have several options. One of them could possibly be a head coaching position, if that's something that interests him.

Could Tom Brady be a head coach?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Among the many choices Tom Brady could make if he does choose to remain in the football industry is the possibility of becoming head coach. If it's a job that he wants to pursue, it would be surprising if a team didn't give him a shot at it.

He possesses many qualities that should translate well to the head coaching position.

Brady has always been known as one of the best leaders in the NFL. He holds his teammates accountable while also leading by example.

Many of his former teammates have said that he had a way of inspiring them and making them want to be better. Bringing out the best in players is a desirable trait for any head coach.

Tom Brady is also one of the most disciplined people ever. His famous TB12 method is intense and he has always been strict and consistent with his training and diet, which is why he was able to play at such a high level despite his age.

This is another trait that would translate well to head coaching. It's a demanding job that requires structure and Tom Brady would seem to fit well in that role.

Brady has been the ultimate winner his entire career. He understands football as well as anyone and knows the importance of relationships with players.

Also Read Article Continues below

He seems to have the necessary traits to be a head coach, if that's something he even wants to do. If he does want to get into coaching in the NFL, it's likely that many teams would be willing to hire him immediately.

Edited by LeRon Haire