Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have wrapped up their dream-like wedding in Cabo.

Preparing for months, Owens and Biles began their wedding preparations soon after their engagement. Spanning over several weeks, the happy couple celebrated and enjoyed everything from their proposal to every pre-wedding festivity. With Simone Biles sharing every part of their journey on Instagram, fans had little to miss.

However, as per the Olympic gold medalist, the behind the scenes to the prep was quite stressful.

“The planning process [for the larger celebration in Cabo] was so much fun in the beginning and then it started getting really stressful," Biles said.

The pair recommends a wedding planner, revealing that Carena Trampe of Amy Abbott Events kept her sanity intact. Furthermore, the stress apparently drove Biles to feeling a little sick. While speaking to Vogue, Simone said:

“I actually felt so sick the entire day, and when it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest. I’ve never been so nervous before in my life. [But,] I felt confident walking down the aisle. Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream. Our guests were cheering for everyone. I was shocked by the love in the air. The ceremony was so beautiful and dreamy!”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens can't wait to spend their lives together

Having met through a dating site, Owens and Biles are one of the most popular athlete couples. Simone was the one to approach first, messaging Owens as she found him to be 'pretty cute'.

Waiting for their wedding, the NFL safety (currently a free agent) and Biles couldn't believe their perfect day was over so soon. In a recent post, Owens penned a thoughtful note for his wife:

"The perfect evening ✨ The wedding was amazing and most importantly, my wife looked STUNNING 😍 Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate The Owens!! This weekend is one we’ll never forget".

During the interview, Simone referred their wedding event as the 'best' night of their lives. In fact, the 26-year-old was sad it's all over so soon, wishing to do it over again.

Considering they had an international wedding with 144 close guests, the couple also tied the knot legally in the US before flying out.

