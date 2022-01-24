"Guess he got immunized from winning in the postseason" - Skip Bayless brutally trolls Aaron Rodgers after playoff loss to 49ers

Aaron Rodgers failed to beat the San Fransisco 49ers Saturday for the fourth time in the NFL postseason. The Green Bay Packers were the NFC's No. 1 seed entering the much-anticipated matchup. But the 49ers defense made the Packers offense look mediocre, holding them to a mere 10 points.

Another postseason failure by Rodgers opened up the floodgates for talking heads on social media to get their punches in. One of the talking heads was Skip Bayless, co-host of Fox Sports' Undisputed, who tweeted a play on words by mixing in Rodgers' COVID-19 vaccination stance.

"I guess Aaron Rodgers also got immunized against winning in the postseason," Bayless wrote on Twitter.

Bayless' tweet immediately went viral with countless likes and retweets. In a season where Rodgers has been more outspoken off-the-field than ever, the tide has shifted, and the media has been more outspoken about Rodgers than ever.

Aaron Rodgers' claim to being "immunized" when he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 from the offseason is coming back to bite him now.

Aaron Rodgers' future with Green Bay Packers is uncertain

Rodgers has many options ahead of him after another disappointing loss. One option is to return to the Packers and run it back with their current roster. However, that choice has a long laundry list of issues with it.

Most notably, there are 16 starters on the Packers offense, defense, and special teams units that could be gone next season. Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Mason Crosby are three of Rodgers' favorite teammates of all time. Without them and a massive number of key contributors, it'd be shocking if Rodgers returned.

Another option is for Rodgers to explore a trade to a quarterback-needy team like the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Denver Broncos. Both teams have quality rosters that can make noise in the postseason with Rodgers under center.

The final option for Rodgers is to retire at the age of 38 after 17 seasons in the NFL. Rodgers toyed around with retirement last offseason and has been outspoken about having interests outside of football.

If Rodgers does hang up his cleats, it'll be one of the bleakest endings to an NFL career in recent memory. Rodgers' commentary on President Biden, COVID-19, and the Packers organization has been much more of a talking point in the media than his stellar play on the field.

The Packers were the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the third consecutive season and couldn't get the job done. Rodgers was mediocre in the loss, throwing no touchdown passes for a mere 225 passing yards.

The Packers' last three seasons won't be remembered for Rodgers winning MVP in 2020 and possibly again in 2021. They'll be remembered for Rodgers not playing up to par when his team needed him the most.

