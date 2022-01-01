Skip Bayless calls Aaron Rodgers the "ultimate blame defector"

Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to being a talking point for sports analysts. The 38-year-old has been courting controversy since last offseason when he attempted to leave the Green Bay Packers. The Packers, however, stood firm in not wanting to trade the two-time MVP.

Rodgers shocked the world Wednesday by announcing he wouldn't rule out retiring after this season. His comments caused Skip Bayless to call the reigning MVP a "blame defector." Bayless doesn't like Rodgers talking about retirement while the Packers are on their quest to win a Super Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers' retirement quote causes Skip Bayless to label him the "ultimate blame defector"

The main argument from Bayless is that Aaron Rodgers is disconnecting himself from his teammates with his comments. He believes Rodgers points fingers at others to distract from blame being sent his way for certain things. On Undisputed, Bayless said,

"If I were his teammate, we're two games from the playoffs. we're the number one seed and I would be saying, what's going on here? Is that team unity? And we know he's the ultimate blame deflector and finger pointer. And he always seems to be removed from the team. It's like he's he's on a pedestal above the team. His whole attitude is they're so blessed to have me around. And I think I'm kind of liking it this year. Well, if I'm his teammate, I'd say, why are you doing that to our unity because you know, it's just a unity game. It's it's an all for one and one for all. The team that hangs together."

Bayless' point about team unity is a good one. While the Packers are cruising and have a 12-3 record, it's possible, behind closed doors, teammates aren't taking kindly to Rodgers having the spotlight.

Zach Kruse @zachkruse2 Aaron Rodgers isn’t ruling out retirement after this season, has very much appreciated the team’s response to his suggestions, and won’t take long making a decision on his future. Aaron Rodgers isn’t ruling out retirement after this season, has very much appreciated the team’s response to his suggestions, and won’t take long making a decision on his future.

The Packers legend has been called a "diva" by some because of his antics off the field. This includes his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine and being not committing to the Packers on multiple occasions.

Aaron Rodgers is playing at an MVP-level, despite his increasing age. For him to retire while still playing in the prime of his career would be shocking. Over the last five weeks specifically, Rodgers has looked more like his vintage self than ever.

Should Rodgers play for a different team after this season, they will inherit one of the most talented quarterbacks in NFL history.

PFF @PFF Aaron Rodgers has only thrown an interception on 1.3% of his career pass attempts 🤯



Best in NFL history 👀 Aaron Rodgers has only thrown an interception on 1.3% of his career pass attempts 🤯Best in NFL history 👀 https://t.co/XnDcqgupyC

Time will tell what the future holds for Rodgers and whether he plays for the Packers in 2022 or not. Meanwhile, he remain a talking point among sports fans.

