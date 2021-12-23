"Most OVERHYPED free agent in NFL history" - Skip Bayless still has issues with Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been in the news for quite some time now. Just last month, a host of top NFL teams like the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints were reportedly in the mix to compete for the free agent wide receiver. But in the end, it was the Los Angeles Rams who made a blockbuster move to lure Beckham Jr. to L.A. over other Super Bowl contenders.

The move put an end to countless rumors around possible destinations for the wide receiver. From former players to presenters, almost everyone had their say on where Beckham Jr. should play next after a tumultuous season in Cleveland.

Over the last few seasons, Beckham Jr. has been criticized by fans and analysts alike for indifferent performances in the three years he spent in Cleveland. Some blamed his off-the-field antics, while others felt quarterback Baker Mayfield was the problem.

Skip Bayless thinks Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't deserve the hype

Despite Beckham Jr.'s high demand during free agency, some members of the NFL fraternity were not yet sold on the wide receiver's talent, including Skip Bayless. The Fox Sports presenter has been vocal about his criticism of Beckham Jr. and feels that the hype around the Rams star is not justified.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Odell Beckham Jr. was the most overhyped free agent in NFL history. He’s a powerhouse on social media, no longer on the field is he a powerhouse. More @Undisputed, now on FS1

Odell Beckham Jr. was the most overhyped free agent in NFL history. He’s a powerhouse on social media, no longer on the field is he a powerhouse. More @Undisputed, now on FS1https://t.co/q84BuGKQrj

In the latest episode of ESPN's The Undisputed, Bayless argued with co-host Shannon Sharp about Beckham Jr.'s quality in the NFL. He said:

"Once upon a time, not that long ago when Odell suddenly became a free agent because Cleveland just flat out released him, I made a statement right here on this show that he was the most overhyped free agent in NFL history. I stand by that statement, because there are so many Odell idolaters out there, people who who buy into his mystique on social media and I give you that mystique. He is a powerhouse on social media, no longer on the field is he a powerhouse."

Since moving to the Rams in November, Beckham Jr. has notched 16 catches on 28 targets for 211 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games. However, his redemption path means nothing to Bayless at the moment. He added:

I'm not seeing much from Odell Beckham Jr. And he's only 29 years of age. I did say that over his last four years, he's had four big injuries, three of which required surgery. The worst of the surgeries was the ACL. It's hard for a receiver who relies on speed and quickness to come completely off an ACL and never be quite the same, quite as explosive as he was back in his New York days.

Bayless' co-host Shannon defended the wide receiver and urged critics not to portray Beckham Jr. as a problem for the franchise. He argued:

"Odell is fine. And I'm not gonna let Skip and others try to create a narrative that Odell is going to all of a sudden start saying, 'Well, since I'm not getting the ball, I'm gonna be a problem.' Odell wasn't a problem in Cleveland. He's not going to be the problem with the Rams, Odell is doing his job, big first down big pie that led to a touchdown. Odell is fine. So stop trying to create tension in trouble where there is none."

Truth be told, Beckham Jr. isn't the same player he once was with the New York Giants seasons ago. He may never replicate what he achieved in New York. But the wide receiver has managed to produce three touchdowns in five games under a brand new system and a brand new quarterback in Matthew Stafford. He has shown signs of explosiveness again despite a slow start.

Regardless of the critics, it is still a win-win situation for both Beckham Jr. and the Rams. Los Angeles signed the wide receiver close to the veteran minimum contract midway through the season, while Beckham Jr. was presented with the chance to join a legit Super Bowl contender and prove doubters wrong. Easy move for Beckham Jr.

