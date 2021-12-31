"Aaron Rodgers makes me sicker than Kyrie Irving" - Skip Bayless does not hold back on criticism of Packers QB

Despite a rather odd season for Aaron Rodgers, it's, perhaps, safe to say that the reigning NFL MVP has millions of fans across the league.

However, it's likely also safe to say that Skip Bayless, the co-host of the FOX One Sports show Undisputed, is not one of them.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.



There's some reporting today that Rodgers is not vaccinated. Here's what he said on 8/26/21: "Yeah, I've been immunized."

On a recent episode of Undisputed, Bayless had these words to say concerning the way Aaron Rodgers portrays himself to the media:

"Aaron Rodgers makes me even sicker than Kyrie makes me. Here we go again with this, oh, whoa am I. Here we go again with him planting 'sympathy' seeds. And to me they're 'just in case' seeds beyond even trying to get revenge over Jordan Love."

Bayless has long been a detractor of Rodgers. Bayless can often be heard criticizing the Packers quarterback, much to the dismay of Shannon Sharpe, his co-host.

Bayless continued his rant,

"He's such a shrewd operator that he knows full well that, just in case he craps out another NFC Championship game. He wants to hold Packer nation emotionally hostage that, just in case it goes wrong in the postseason, he can still say, 'I don't know what I'm going to do,' and he wants everybody, as you said, to bow down at his feet and kiss his feet and say, 'Please don't leave. Please don't demand a trade."

Aaron Rodgers and Kyrie Irving handled their vaccination status differently

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Five

Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets superstar who has also publicly denounced vaccinations, is often compared to Rodgers because both are unvaccinated, yet each athlete informed others of their status differently.

Unlike Rodgers, who famously stated that he was "immunized" to the media (which was untrue), Kyrie Irving has readily and openly admitted his stance on not being vaccinated to the public.

"The financial consequences, I know I do not want to even do that," Irving said. "But it is reality that in order to be in New York City, in order to be on a team, I have to be vaccinated. I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice, and I would ask you all to just respect that choice."

The comments are just some of several social media posts that Irving has posted related to how he feels about vaccinations and his decision to not get the vaccine.

Kyrie Irving went on IG Live to further discuss his stance on COVID-19 vaccination and his future in the NBA 🏀



So what's next? 🤔

Despite the negativity Irving has faced over his comments, it's nothing compared to the firestorm that Aaron Rodgers has faced. Irving's comments allowed those around him to make the best decision for themselves to stay healthy and safe.

As for Rodgers, while it is likely that the Packers organization knew that he was not vaccinated, stating that he was "immunized" during a press conference and later having to follow unvaccinated protocol when he tested positive for the coronavirus led to a media firestorm that he is still deeply embroiled in because of his subsequent comments regarding the issue.

Since then, Rodgers, on the field, has helped to lead the Packers to the current top spot in the NFC. Rodgers and the Packers (12-3) will take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 7:20PM

