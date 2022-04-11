“More clutch than Jordan” - Skip Bayless defends Tom Brady being on his all-time athlete Mount Rushmore

If you ask a non-sports fan to name the four most remarkable athletes in history, there's a chance they'll include Tom Brady. Brady's a seven-time Super Bowl champion, and as a result, his name is among the most famous and recognizable in sports.

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless is someone who would mention Brady's name in that conversation in a heartbeat. In his latest episode of The Skip Bayless Show, Bayless included Brady in his "Mount Rushmore" of athletes. While defending his claim naming Brady as one of the top four athletes of all time, Bayless said,

“Next up on my Mount Rushmore, no shock. Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. Michael Jordan disguised as the corny dad next door. Tom Brady: ultimate wolf in sheep's clothing. Cold-blooded killer, who says, ‘aw, shucks, gee whiz. I just shot you dead.’ That's the essence of Brady. He doesn't look the part, but does he ever act the part."

"Actually more clutch than Jordan, only because he had more opportunities to be clutch than Jordan had. I mean, think about this. In his first six Super Bowls, Tom Brady won them with the game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime. First six out of seven.”

Bayless is one of the most prominent Brady fans on the planet. It isn't surprising that he awarded such praise to the quarterback. Whether or not you agree with his stance that Brady is more clutch than Michael Jordan is debatable.

Bayless placed Brady alongside Jordan, boxing legend Muhammad Ali, and arguably the most accomplished golfer in history, Tiger Woods.

Shannon Sharpe, his co-host on UNDISPUTED, didn't include Brady in his "Mount Rushmore." The debate between the two hosts over Sharpe's lack of inclusion was as heated as you'd expect it to be.

Tom Brady can further his legacy with an eighth Super Bowl ring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Brady's legacy will remain intact as the most successful NFL player ever, regardless of how the 2022 season treats him. Brady is a natural-born competitor who wants to prove that he can defeat father time.

Brady recently posted a picture of himself shooting a basketball on his Instagram story. In that picture, he subtly mentioned Jordan by including the two numbers the NBA icon wore throughout his career.

Brady and Jordan are in the same conversation of being debated as the true king of sport. But would Brady be able to bring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home another Super Bowl next February? He may have a permanent leg up on Jordan, as he would have done it at 45.

