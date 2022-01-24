"Overrated. Overhyped" - Skip Bayless questions Aaron Rodgers' NFL legacy after playoff defeat

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has just one Super Bowl appearance and win in his 17-year NFL career. After the Packers' 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Saturday night, the reigning MVP is now 11-10 in career playoff appearances.

"Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless has never had any issue with expressing how he feels in the world of sport, most specifically the National Football League.

The Green Bay Packers' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night was a great opportunity for Bayless to express how he felt about the quarterback and yet another unsuccessful playoff run.

Bayless took to his Twitter page and posted the following:

"AARON RODGERS, 4-TIME MVP, IS NOW 7-9 IN THE PLAYOFFS SINCE HE WON THAT ONE SUPER BOWL 11 YEARS AGO. OVERHYPED, OVERRATED.-Skip Bayless via Twitter"

Bayless highlighted the fact that Aaron Rodgers has been to just one Super Bowl and since then has a losing playoff record. Will the veteran quarterback retire or will he force the Packers to trade him?

Skip Bayless doesn't hold back in criticism of Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Skip Bayless not only called the Green Bay Packers quarterback 'overrated' and 'overhyped' on Saturday night, he also continued to take to his Twitter page to throw criticism in Aaron's direction.

Bayless didn't hold back at the Packers' quarterback inability to win playoff games against the San Francisco 49ers. He essentially questioned what his legacy will look like when his career is officially over.

He has won the NFL MVP award three times and has been considered a favorite for this season's NFL MVP award as well. But his losing record in the postseason may hinder the ability took look at the winning career he has had.

His overall career stats and MVP status will likely garner him an induction into the NFL's Pro Football Hall of Fame, but that won't stop criticism from Bayless and others about his inability to lead his Green Bay Packers team in 'big games' when necessary.

Will the longtime Packers signal-caller walk away from his long-term NFL career or will he look to try and win it all with another team for the first time in his career?

Next month will be an interesting step in the quarterback's career and there's no doubt that Bayless and company will have a lot to say about it.

Edited by LeRon Haire