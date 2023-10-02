Baker Mayfield started the season in the best possible way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who signed for just one year after reigniting his career with the Los Angeles Rams late in 2022, has led the Buccaneers to a 3-1 record and the sole possession of the NFC South.

With his strong personality and some of his actions throughout his pro and college career, Mayfield has become a polarizing figure. It's difficult to be neutral about him: you either love Baker Mayfield or you hate Baker Mayfield, but there's no in-between.

One of his most fervent fans is Skip Bayless, the Undisputed host on Fox Sports who has always professed his love for the quarterback. After Mayfield led the Buccaneers to an unlikely win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Bayless was quick to go on Twitter and remind everybody that he knows who criticized Mayfield:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers next game

A very interesting game is on the cards for Week 6, with the Buccaneers playing the Detroit Lions at home and with a chance to go 4-1.

Neither of these teams are considered favorites in the NFC, but a good start to the season along with the lead in their respective divisions will make this game a good duel.

Tampa Bay now has a bye week in Week 5.

Baker Mayfield's career

Usually, when a team picks a quarterback with the first overall pick, the hope is that he will be there for a while. That didn't work for Mayfield, who played for a bunch of teams in the league and now is part of the Buccaneers in their post-Tom Brady era.

It's another chance for Baker Mayfield to rebuild his career. The former first-overall pick had previous stints with the Cleveland Browns, the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams, each with different degrees of success. He now gets the chance to start for a fourth different team in the league.

It's a one-year deal worth $4 million for Mayfield with another $4.25 million available in incentives. Far from what he expected to earn after his rookie deal, but that's life in the NFL.