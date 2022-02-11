"Tom Brady should've won" - Skip Bayless believes Aaron Rodgers robbed TB12 of MVP crown

Sports personality Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady got robbed last night after Aaron Rodgers won the AP NFL MVP award at the NFL Honors.

"Aaron Rodgers just won MVP. Tom Brady should have," said Bayless.

Last night, the NFL hosted the NFL Honors, where they announced the MVP (Aaron Rodgers), coach of the year (Mike Vrabel), defensive player of the year (T.J. Watt), offensive rookie of the year (Ja'Marr Chase), defensive rookie of the year (Micah Parsons), comeback player of the year (Joe Burrow) and assistant coach of the year (Dan Quinn).

The 2022 Hall of Fame class was also revealed.

The most prestigious award of them all last night was the MVP award. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was the favorite and won the award, notching back-to-back MVP honors while winning his fourth, which is the second most of all time (Peyton Manning has five).

There have been indications that Rodgers was going to win MVP for quite some time. He received 34 out of 50 All-Pro first-team votes, with Tom Brady receiving 16.

Typically, whoever wins the first-team All-Pro as a quarterback wins the MVP of the season, and in this case, history repeated itself.

Aaron Rodgers and his 2021-2022 MVP season

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Aaron Rodgers had another remarkable season last year. The 38-year old showed no signs of slowing down as he led the Packers to a league-best 13-4 record while winning the NFC North.

The four-time NFL MVP threw for 4,299 yards and 48 TDs (1st). He threw just five interceptions (1st), led the league in QBR with a rating of 84.4, made the Pro Bowl and was named a First-Team All Pro.

Despite having such a historic and amazing season, the Packers were bounced in the first-round of the playoffs by losing 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers, while not scoring an offensive touchdown.

The All-Pro quarterback received 39 out of 50 MVP votes.

Tom Brady's 2021-2022 season

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady certainly had a case to win MVP this season. He led the Buccaneers to a 13-4 record while winning the NFC South.

TB12 led the league in passing yards with 5,316, a career-high, while adding 43 touchdowns, the most of any quarterback this year.

The Bucs won 31-15 in the first-round against the Philadelphia Eagles but fell 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Brady received 10 MVP votes, good for a distant second place to the Packers' quarterback.

While Bayless thinks Brady should have won MVP, the voters have spoken and the choice has been made.

