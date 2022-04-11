“I don’t blame her” - Skip Bayless understands Tom Brady’s family being potentially frustrated over QB continuing to play

Tom Brady's biggest fan, outside of his family and friends, can be argued to be Fox Sports One analyst John Edward Bayless II...better known as Skip.

The Undisputed co-host has been one of Tom Brady's staunchest supporters. Bayless recently spoke on Undisputed about his thoughts on how the quarterback's family must feel since the future Hall of Famer chose to play again for his 23rd season in the league.

Here's what Bayless had to say:

“Obviously, he tried to retire and he just couldn't put out the fire because the fire just raged in him. It doesn't look the part, but it's raging under the surface. I keep reading reports that his wife is furious with him and I don't blame her."

"I'm sorry, wife, kids...they're going to have to come second for another go-round. That's just the way he lives. He's not going to be happy unless he's that way."

"And you know and I know that he will be even more dedicated next year to preparing body and mind and soul to go win another Super Bowl. I'm not betting against him. I always say, never ever will I bet against that man. Even at age 45...He’s Rushmore.”

Skip Bayless is of the mindset that the three-time NFL MVP's decision to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be gut-wrenching for his wife and family.

But for NFL fans (and especially Bayless himself), Tom Brady's return to the league will prove more exciting as the Buccaneers prepare to bring back most of their roster from 2021.

Will Tom Brady lead the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tom Brady

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bruce Arians is retiring from coaching and moving to the Buccaneers’ front office, as @peter_king reported. Bruce Arians is retiring from coaching and moving to the Buccaneers’ front office, as @peter_king reported.

The 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to reclaim their spot at the top of the league by first winning the NFC back from the world champion Los Angeles Rams. Tom Brady's return was the first domino to fall in place for the team in the offseason.

The next order of business was to re-sign Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin, which they did as he received a three-year, $60 million contract.

Godwin paired with receiver Mike Evans to make one of (if not the) best receiver tandems in the NFL.

The team also traded for offensive guard Shaq Mason, who was with the New England Patriots. His arrival is in part to aid in the loss of former Bucs guards Ali Marpet, who retired, and Alex Cappa, who is now with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Starting running back Leonard Fournette also re-signed with the Bucs for a three-year, $21 million extension. "Playoff Lenny" has been a safety valve for Brady during the last two seasons with the team.

The most recent change for the Bucs comes with former head coach Bruce Arians stepping down and allowing former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to take the reins to lead the team. Arians has joined the front office as a Senior Football Consultant.

Bowles has prior experience as a head coach with the New York Jets from 2015-2018 and also served as interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2011.

Despite losing Arians to the front office, the future looks pretty bright once again for the projections for the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

