WATCH: Skip Bayless goes crazy celebrating Tom Brady's return to the NFL

Tom Brady's announcement on Sunday that he was coming out of retirement to play his 23rd season in the NFL took the world by storm. The 44-year-old enjoyed retirement for just 40 days before deciding to return to the field.

Reactions to Brady's decision weren't hard to come by. One of the most quirky celebrations came from FOX Sports' Undisputed co-host, Skip Bayless.

Bayless is one of the biggest Brady fans walking the Earth. He appeared on Monday's episode wearing Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey and had a memorable reaction. Excitedly, the longtime analyst exclaimed to co-host Shannon Sharpe:

"Thomas. Edward. Patrick. Brady. Jr. is back. Your worst nightmare is back. You're going to have a long season next year. WOOO! Let's celebrate, let's party. By the way, this is the game-worn jersey actually I was given by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady."

Bayless' reaction was one likely shared by Buccaneers fans who were ecstatic at the news of Brady's return. The Buccaneers' top priority this offseason was finding Brady's successor. They can now work on filling their roster to be a Super Bowl contending threat.

WATCH: Skip Bayless' hysterical reaction at Tom Brady's return to the Buccaneers

Tom Brady coming out of retirement happened at an opportune time for the Buccaneers. The free-agency legal tampering period began Monday at noon E.T. The Buccaneers needed to know whether or not they were planning around Brady during this period.

Thus far, the Buccaneers have to replace two starting guards in Ali Marpet (who confirmed he's staying retired) and Alex Cappa (who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.)

Despite those losses, the Buccaneers re-signed center Ryan Jensen. With Tom Brady as one of the best recruiters in the sport, the Buccaneers shouldn't have a problem finding enough players to make up a well-rounded roster.

Brady cited his competitive spirit and love for the game in his Twitter post. He made it clear he loves his family and knows there will be a time when he's permanently retired.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

There were never doubts about whether Brady could come back physically or not. The question was whether or not he wanted to be mentally all-in on one more season.

Now that he's back, the Buccaneers have joined the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams as the three likeliest teams on paper to make it out of the NFC.

As long as Brady is playing, the Bucs will be a force to be reckoned with, and Bayless will continue to be a fanboy on Undisputed.

