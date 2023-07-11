Colin Kaepernick has found life after NFL, as the former 49ers quarterback has become an advocate for social justice and criminal justice reform. There will be a documentary by ESPN about Kaepernick that will be directed by award-winning director Spike Lee.

Lee spoke to The Observer about Kaepernick's desire to play once more in the NFL despite the media coming after him:

“There have been false narratives spread about him wanting a higher salary or a guaranteed contract, but all he wants is a shot to try out and prove what he can do."

Last May, Colin Kaepernick had a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders but the team didn't sign him to the roster. The former University of Nevada star held his own private workout for all 32 teams in 2019.

He played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, starting 58 games for the team. Kaepernick led San Francisco to two NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance.

When will Spike Lee's Colin Kaepernick documentary release?

The ESPN documentary has no current release, but Lee noted that he has been working on this project for "over a year." It will include comprehensive interviews with Kaepernick and the use of his private archive.

The multi-part documentary will see the former NFL quarterback provide a full, first-person perspective of his journey. This will include growing up as the mixed-race son of white adoptive parents and his high school football stardom.

It will also cover his time at the University of Nevada and with the 49ers and his eventual release. The project will also cover how Kaepernick was eventually blackballed from the NFL after he took a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

ESPN Films will executive produce the series, with Lee producing through his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks company.

