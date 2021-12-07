Will Steelers enter Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes in spring?

Over the weekend, news broke about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is reportedly expecting 2021 to be his final season. With Roethlisberger riding off into the sunset as the weather warms, the Steelers will need to figure out a solution at quarterback.

At the same time, Aaron Rodgers could be washing his hands of all things Green Bay and looking for a new home.

Why the Steelers should make a move for Aaron Rodgers

Playoff-caliber roster

The Steelers have plenty of ammunition in a lot of positions. Strong pieces litter the 6-5-1 roster.

Unfortunately, these spots are rounding into shape as Ben Roethlisberger erodes. If the Steelers take a conventional approach by drafting a quarterback over the next few years, they'll have to rebuild the roster by the time they find someone able to play at a high level.

Aaron Nagler @AaronNagler Watching the rest of the league play offense really makes me grateful for Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur, Nathaniel Hackett and Luke Getsy. Watching the rest of the league play offense really makes me grateful for Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur, Nathaniel Hackett and Luke Getsy.

If they get a ready-made solution such as Aaron Rodgers, they can get a lot of use out of their star-studded roster. But if they choose to wait, players like Najee Harris and Chase Claypool could be trending down or moving on by the time the Steelers train a reliable quarterback.

Tough Division

If the Steelers don't get Aaron Rodgers, they are practically signing themselves up for last place in the division in 2022. The AFC North has been the toughest division in the NFL over the last few years and with the Bengals coming to play in 2021, the division will only be tougher next season.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman According to Pro Football Focus, Aaron Rodgers targeted Jalen Ramsey seven times yesterday and went 7-for-7. Rodgers was 5-for-5 for three first downs to Davante Adams when Adams was guarded by Ramsey. According to Pro Football Focus, Aaron Rodgers targeted Jalen Ramsey seven times yesterday and went 7-for-7. Rodgers was 5-for-5 for three first downs to Davante Adams when Adams was guarded by Ramsey.

If the Steelers don't acquire Rodgers, they're likely going to slip behind Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield. Do the Steelers really want to endure what teams like the Denver Broncos and New Orleans are currently going through?

If not, it is going to take a big splash.

Need a bridge quarterback one way or the other

Aaron Rodgers will turn 39 years old next season. Put simply, Rodgers won't be around for too long before retirement.

However, the Steelers are going to need a bridge quarterback to give their next draft pick of the future time to develop. The Steelers are going to need someone to serve as a mentor.

Rodgers would be a great choice.

Typical bridge quarterbacks have a life expectancy of one or two years in most instances. Rodgers would likely play with the Steelers longer than this, but giving a young quarterback extra time to develop won't be the worst thing in the world.

Rodgers himself was the product of sitting and observing behind Brett Favre for three years. Having the next Steelers quarterback sit behind Rodgers would be a great way to transition.

