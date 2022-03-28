"We want to make sure we're covered" - Steelers GM hints team could be interested in drafting QB with 20th pick 

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in unfamiliar territory this offseason. Now that the Ben Roethlisberger era has concluded, the franchise has spent the offseason searching for his successor.

The team started that process by signing free agent Mitch Trubisky. But they may not be done with just that one move.

At the annual NFL league meetings Sunday, general manager Kevin Colbert was asked about the team's plans for the NFL draft. Colbert said the team could take a quarterback with the 20th overall pick. The number of pro days he and Mike Tomlin have attended supports that notion. Colbert said:

"We've been at the top quarterback pro days for the first time in a long time because we may be in a position where we have (a need). Does that mean we're taking one? Possibly. We want to make sure we're covered."

“We’ve been at top quarterback pro days for the first time in a long time because we may be in a position where we have (a need). Does that mean we’re taking one? Possibly.” Kevin Colbert also said that adding a QB in free agency doesn’t preclude them from drafting another. “We’ve been at top quarterback pro days for the first time in a long time because we may be in a position where we have (a need). Does that mean we’re taking one? Possibly.” Colbert added on attending top QB prospect pro days: “we want to make sure we’re covered.” twitter.com/bepryor/status… Colbert added on attending top QB prospect pro days: “we want to make sure we’re covered.” twitter.com/bepryor/status…

After hinting at the Steelers' interest in drafting a signal-caller, Colbert said the team doesn't have to trade up to do so. The franchise traditionally doesn't make aggressive moves like that, and it appears they'll be sticking to their practice.

Mark Kaboly @MarkKaboly Kevin Colbert said that they don't have to reach in draft. Also said that doesn't mean they won't draft a QB. Did mention a handful of times of keeping their draft capital



So, I take it as if there is a QB they love at 20 they would take him, but moving up to do it is not likely Kevin Colbert said that they don't have to reach in draft. Also said that doesn't mean they won't draft a QB. Did mention a handful of times of keeping their draft capitalSo, I take it as if there is a QB they love at 20 they would take him, but moving up to do it is not likely

Now that the team hasn't ruled out drafting a quarterback, speculation can begin. Scouts aren't high on this year's crop of quarterbacks, but the NFL draft is always full of surprises.

Which quarterback could the Pittsburgh Steelers draft in the first round?

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

It's hard to get a read on who's emerged as the Steelers' favorite quarterback amongst this year's candidates. Colbert and Tomlin attended Malik Willis' pro day. They even went out to dinner with the dual-threat prospect.

However, Willis has started to separate himself from the pack, making it unlikely he'll be available at pick 20.

Pittsburgh prospect Kenny Pickett feels like an easy choice from the outside. Controversy over his hand size aside, Pickett put up the best numbers of his peers in college. However, he also feels unlikely to be on the board at pick 20.

An option that's emerged in recent days is Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder. Tomlin attended his pro day on Thursday and also took him out to dinner.

Brandon Saho @BrandonSaho Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in Cincinnati watching Desmond Ridder’s pro day. Tomlin took Ridder out for a steak dinner last night. Today he’s spent time with Luke Fickell and QB coach Gino Guidugli. Steelers showing a lot of interest in Ridder. #Bearcats Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in Cincinnati watching Desmond Ridder’s pro day. Tomlin took Ridder out for a steak dinner last night. Today he’s spent time with Luke Fickell and QB coach Gino Guidugli. Steelers showing a lot of interest in Ridder. #Bearcats https://t.co/nXfWShm664

Matt Corral and Sam Howell are also potential candidates for the Steelers. Baker Mayfield is also a candidate to be signed if the Cleveland Browns cut ties with their former number one overall pick.

Ultimately, the franchise appears poised to bring in competition for Trubisky. Who it will be remains anybody's guess at this stage.

