Is Malik Willis the Seahawks' future QB?

Now that the dust has settled from the 2022 NFL free agency period, the Seattle Seahawks have found themselves without a long-term option at the most important position.

Finding "the future" at quarterback is a very, very hard thing to do, and it's a struggle 'Hawks fans haven't known for over a decade. Russell Wilson's successor could be anyone, but what is the top name ringing around the streets of Seattle?

Liberty QB Malik Willis

The Seahawks have a distinct advantage when it comes to the star QB search that other quarterback-hungry teams don't -- they know what one looks like. Pete Carroll and John Schneider have had the privilege of watching a Hall-of-Fame QB play in their own stadium since 2012; if they want another one, they should be looking for someone who looks like they could be Russell Wilson.

So, does Malik Willis look like he could be Russell Wilson?

A dive into Malik Willis' tape

An initial glance at one of Liberty's games from 2021 shows some real promise for Malik Willis, as you can see him flashing throws with elite ball placement and a lightning-fast release. Willis throws the ball as fast as anyone in college and, combined with impressive accuracy, can zip ones right past defenders.

In terms of mobility, the Atlanta-born QB looks even better, showing off impressive speed, acceleration and footwork both to pick up yardage on broken plays and to dodge incoming defensive linemen.

If this was all there was to say, Malik Willis would be more than worthy of trying to fill Russell Wilson's shoes. However, there's still something concerning about the way Willis plays. One word is missing from his scouting report that changes everything about his viability as the Seahawks' future.

The word? Composure.

Russell Wilson is not the legend that he is because of his ability to throw perfect deep balls, or to magically avoid pressure, or even because of his ability to make off-balance throws. Russell Wilson is a legend because he is able to do all three of these things at the same time.

What he possesses is composure.

When Wilson plays football, the most striking part is that he never looks out of control, even with several defenders around him. Every move he makes looks planned and considered, and it is because of this that he is able to create such magic. It's an innate ability of his, one that can't easily be taught.

Unfortunately, it is also one that Malik Willis doesn't have.

When Willis scrambles, he rarely looks in control; the ball is never in a position where it is ready to be thrown, and that doesn't really matters because he rarely looks downfield when he gets out of the pocket.

Everything Malik Willis does is reactionary. When he runs, he never seems to be running to a particular point. He never seems to be considering the position and movement of the defenders (at least, not in the way Russell Wilson does).

Even several of his throws looked like they were split-second reactions, rather than considered decisions, which led, at many times, to the crushing interceptions he threw, which you will continue to hear him criticized for until the draft.

Russell Wilson always had a plan. He always knew exactly what he was going to do over the next second of play, and this is what allowed him to stay, mentally, two steps ahead of the defense at all times, which, in turn, enabled him to keep up with (and even surpass) the speed of the NFL. It looks dubious that Malik Willis will be able to do the same.

So what should the Seattle Seahawks do?

Wilson left the team because he didn't have enough support, particularly on the offensive line. In fact, if it wasn't for his incredible skill, Wilson would've struggled for years.

The 'Hawks still don't have an offensive line, or a particularly strong defense. To draft a quarterback now would be to demand them to instantly reach Russell Wilson's level. It's the only level that's high enough to survive with Seattle's roster.

Could Malik Willis develop into this level? Potentially, if he exceeds expectations the way QBs like Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes did before him. But why should the Seahawks take that risk?

There will be other quarterbacks, and Seattle will still have a good chance at grabbing them in the draft, but John Schneider and Coach Carroll should focus on building the roster first, so, when they do decide to find their future at QB, that quarterback doesn't have to play like Russell Wilson to survive.

So, is Malik Willis the 'Hawks best option at quarterback? Probably not. But, that shouldn't matter because there's a lot more work to do in Seattle before they even think about trying to find their next Russell Wilson.

To read more about the Seahawks' 2022 draft, check out my article on the top cornerback prospects here, or on the top edge prospects here.

