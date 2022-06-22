Steelers HC Mike Tomlin gives his verdict on possibility of Antonio Brown rejoining franchise

Mike Tomlin and Antonio Brown spent many years working together in Pittsburgh. With the wide receiver still available on the market, some are speculating that a reunion could be on the cards. However, comments recently saw the team's head coach forcibly shot the idea down.

According to The Pivot via Bleacher Report, the head coach scoffed at the idea and hinted that he saw the question as absurd. His response was short:

"Y'all know that ain't happening."

Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive overhaul ft. Antonio Brown

Tomlin has overseen a massive shift in offensive personnel in recent years. At one point, it was Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, and Le'Veon Bell. Today, none of the "Killer B's" are still around.

Ben Roethlisberger retired from the team after the 2021 NFL season. Antonio Brown left the team after the 2018 NFL season. Le'Veon Bell skipped the 2018 season due to a contract dispute with the team and fully left for the Jets in 2019.

In their place came Juju Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, and James Conner. Juju Smith-Schuster stuck with the team for five seasons before joining the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. James Conner played four years with the team from 2017-2020 before going on to join the Arizona Cardinals. Of the three, all that remains is Chase Claypool.

At quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger is gone and has been replaced by a combination of rookie Kenny Pickett and veteran Mitchell Trubisky. Pickett was drafted in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, while Trubisky played four years with the Chicago Bears, became a backup for the Buffalo Bills, and is now expected to battle for the starting job this summer.

Going into this year, the Steelers have second-year running back Najee Harris making a return as well. Put simply, Harris, Claypool, and Trubisky and Pickett have replaced Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, and Le'Veon Bell. However, it wasn't a clean change of guard as several pieces have come and gone between the "Killer B's" and today's depth chart.

Based on the history of turnover on offense, some are expecting the changes to continue as time passes and the Steelers attempt to rebuild their memorable squad from the team's brightest glory days around the mid-to-late 2000s.

The 2022 season will certainly provide insight into whether all of the pieces click into place. Between Pickett and Trubisky running the offense, Tomlin will have to scheme up an impressive attack if they are to overcome division rivals like the Bengals and Ravens.

