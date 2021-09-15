Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger could reach a huge milestone in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't have the easiest day Sunday in the Week 1 victory over the Buffalo Bills. At 39 years old, Roethlisberger is one of the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL and is leading one of the youngest offenses in the league.

The Steelers will now look to build off what they did well heading into the Week 2 home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders with something huge in store for Roethlisberger.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger could scale new heights in Week 2

Ben Roethlisberger is in his 18th NFL season and continues to break records on the field. This week, and perhaps even next week, Roethlisberger will close in on yet another career milestone.

Roethlisberger is just three passing touchdowns away from 400 career passing TDs. This milestone would make him the eighth quarterback in NFL history to have at least 400 passing touchdowns in his career.

That is a big milestone for the veteran quarterback, who may be in the final year of his NFL career. Roethlisberger missed the majority of the 2019 NFL season after undergoing elbow surgery. Since his return, he has thrown the football more than any quarterback in the league, which although troubling for the Steelers' offense and offensive line, is still quite a feat at 39 years old.

Whether he is able to achieve this milestone in Week 2 or Week 3, Roethlisberger has plenty of receivers to pass to. With a wide receiving core consisting of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and James Washington, as well as two talented tight ends in Eric Ebron and Pat Freiermuth, Roethlisberger has plenty of options at getting the ball in the air.

In Week 2, the Steelers offense will have to deal with a Las Vegas Raiders defense that allowed just 235 passing yards and a passing touchdown to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Granted, the Steelers and Ravens offense couldn't be more different. One relies heavily on the ground game while the other is all about the passing game.

Considering the Steelers offense is still a work in progress and Ben Roethlisberger only threw one passing touchdown in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, if he can't reach the milestone in Week 2, there's always Week 3. Roethlisberger and the Steelers will host their second consecutive home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha