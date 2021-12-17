NFL Trade Rumors: One scenario that could result in Steelers trading Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger's retirement has been a constant late-year story over the last several seasons. With rumors and hearsay surfacing in Pittsburgh this December, Ben Roethlisberger's future is, once again, in doubt.

Up to this point, most expected Ben Roethlisberger to be the catalyst for the end of his era.

However, based on current events, there is a chance that the Steelers could be the ones to cut ties first. Here is how it could go down.

NFL Rumors: How the Steelers could initiate cutting Ben Roethlisberger loose

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

The Steelers are 6-6-1 at the moment. Their tie came against the Detroit Lions, the unchallenged worst team in the NFL this season.

In terms of wins, the Lions are in last place out of all 32 teams. When the Steelers played the Lions, the team was winless and their last win had come nearly a full calendar year prior.

Matt Freed @mattfreedpghpg Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger gives a fan a game ball during warmups before taking on the Vikings Thursday. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger gives a fan a game ball during warmups before taking on the Vikings Thursday. https://t.co/7XLpkqJRZ9

The Steelers were the first team to slip up against the Lions. At the end of the day, quarterbacks bear more blame for these types of losses than any other position group.

Now 6-6-1 and living on life support, the Steelers desperately need to make a run to make the playoffs this season.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Ben Roethlisberger said he talked with Najee Harris midway through 3Q of Thursday’s loss about not giving up and said he was impressed with Harris’ response.



“He’ll always endear himself to the fans and to us as a guy that’s never going to quit, never going to give up.” Ben Roethlisberger said he talked with Najee Harris midway through 3Q of Thursday’s loss about not giving up and said he was impressed with Harris’ response. “He’ll always endear himself to the fans and to us as a guy that’s never going to quit, never going to give up.” https://t.co/sV2gF6E7IG

If the Steelers crumble under the pressure and instead lose out, they could finish the year at 6-10-1, hardly an encouraging result. If this happens, the Steelers could be stuck in a place with a solid roster on offense and defense but trouble at one spot: quarterback.

If Ben Roethlisberger retires at the end of the season, this issue takes care of itself. Roethlisberger can ride out into the sunset and the Steelers can focus on the future.

But if Roethlisberger repeats history and decides to continue playing, the Steelers could be put in an awkward spot.

Also Read: Steelers and QB Ben Roethlisberger reach an one-year agreement for 2021

With Roethlisberger's regression happening in real-time, would the Steelers feel comfortable taking the risk of losing another season behind an aged franchise quarterback?

In this situation, the Steelers have two options. They could release him to land wherever he wants or they could trade him.

By releasing him, the Steelers would get compensatory picks, but they would get a fraction of what they could get if they traded him.

If they traded him, they could give him some control over his destination while recouping his loss.

He could even be the tipping point that lands the Steelers a bevy of picks or a quarterback of interest, speeding up the turnaround replacement time.

Of course, several things need to occur in order for this to happen.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, it is a distinct possibility unless the Steelers go on a run or Ben Roethlisberger retires from the NFL.

Edited by LeRon Haire