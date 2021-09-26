Steelers vs Bengals: Injury report and starting lineup - September 26 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, like the rest of the AFC North, are tied at 1-1 after the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season. As the Steelers get set to host the Bengals, both teams are looking to bounce back after suffering their first losses of the season.

The Steelers have won 14 of the last 16 divisional matchups between the two teams. However, with injuries currently ripping through the Steelers' roster, this game could go either way.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Can the Steelers apply the same things that worked against Joe Burrow last year -- he was 21/40, 213 yards, 1 TD, sacked 4x



Heyward: "We'll see."



Heyward: "We'll see."

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Cincinnati Bengals

Wide receiver Tee Higgins has a shoulder injury and hasn't practiced this week with the Bengals. But he did return to the practice field Friday morning.

Offensive guard Xavier Su'a-Filo has a knee injury and hasn't practiced. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was a limited participant in practice due to a knee injury. Cornerback Trae Waynes has returned to practice in a limited capacity as he deals with a knee injury.

Ben Baby @Ben_Baby Bengals WR Tee Higgins (shoulder) is suited up for today's practice. Bengals WR Tee Higgins (shoulder) is suited up for today's practice.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers' injury list has grown exponentially since before the Week 2 defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback Joe Haden missed last week's game because of groin injuries but have returned to practice this week.

Linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury early in the game against the Raiders and should play against the Bengals, but in what capacity is unknown. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a left pectoral injury after being hit ten times by the Raiders. He hasn't practiced this week but is expected to make the start against the Bengals.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been dealing with a knee injury through the first two weeks and has been limited in practice. Linebacker Alex Highsmith also suffered a groin injury in Week 2 and hasn't been practicing this week. Cornerback Justin Layne, meanwhile, has an Achilles injury and didn't practice on Thursday.

Nose tackle Tyson Alualu was placed on IR after suffering a fractured ankle last Sunday. Defensive tackle Carlos Davis is still dealing with a knee injury and, considering he didn't play last Sunday, remains questionable again this week.

Cinicnnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers starting lineups

Cincinnati Bengals

QB - Joe Burrow | RB - Joe Mixon | WR - Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase | TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Trey Hopkins, Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Xavier Su'a-Filo, Riley Reiff

DL - Sam Hubbard, D.J. Reader, Larry Ogunjobi, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson, Jordan Evans | CB - Mike Hilton, Chidobe Awuzie, Trae Waynes| S - Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates III | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool | TE - Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth | OL - Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Kevin Dotson, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor

DL - Cam Heyward, Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs | LB - T.J. Watt, Joe Schobert, Melvin Ingram III, Devin Bush, Robert Spillane | CB - Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton | S - Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds | K - Chris Bosworth | P - Pressley Harvin III

