Steelers vs Seahawks: Injury report and starting lineup - October 17 | NFL 2021-22 Season

Schedule for 8:20 PM ET. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks have the privilege of entertaining the world on Sunday Night Football. The narrative for both teams changed after their Week 5 games.

The Steelers won against the Denver Broncos and scored a season-high 27 points. Things are looking up in Pittsburgh if their offense plays like it did last week. They're now 2-3 and still alive in the postseason mix.

The Seahawks, however, lost to the Los Angeles Rams by 11 points. More importantly, the Seahawks lost Russell Wilson to a finger sprain that will cost him at least four to six weeks. They're 2-3 but aren't as optimistic without Wilson. One team will go to 3-3, while the other will fall to 2-4.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: injury report

Steelers

Player Position Injury Game status JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Shoulder Out Carlos Davis DT Knee Out

The Steelers only have two players ruled out of the game. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Carlos Davis. Smith-Schuster's season is over after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5. He's expected to go on IR but hasn't yet. Every other Steelers player was a full participant in practice on Friday.

Seahawks

Player Position Injury Game Status Russell Wilson QB Right finger Out Chris Carson RB Neck Out Cedrick Ogbuehi OT Bicep/Chest Out

In addition to not having Wilson, the Seahawks will be without starting running back Chris Carson. Carson hasn't received the touches he has in past years but is still a valuable piece of what the Seahawks run offensively. The only other player who won't be able to play is backup tackle Cedric Ogbuehi.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks starting lineups

Steelers

QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Diontae Johnson, James Washington, Chase Claypool | TE - Eric Ebron | OL - Dan Moore Jr., Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukwma Okorafor

DL - Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs, Cameron Heyward | LB - T.J. Watt, Devin Bush Joe Schobert, Alex Highsmith, | CB - Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton, James Pierre | S - Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds | K - Chris Boswell | P - Pressley Harvin III

Seahawks

QB - Geno Smith | RB - Alex Collins | WR - DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain | TE - Gerald Everett | OL - Duane Brown, Damien Lewis, Kyle Fuller, Gabe Jackson, Brandon Shell

DL - Rasheem Green, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Carlos Dunlap II | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Darrell Taylor | CB - D.J. Reed, Sidney Jones IV, Tre Brown | S - Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson

