Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 14 Thursday Night Football

The Minnesota Vikings will attempt to save their season when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

The Vikings succumbed to an embarrassing loss against the winless Detroit Lions in Week 13 and now sit at 5-7. They need to win their remaining five games to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs.

The Steelers are coming off an incredible 20-19 win over division rivals the Baltimore Ravens to keep their hopes of a division title alive. Pittsburgh is 6-5-1 and third in the AFC North standings. However, a win on Thursday will crank up the pressure on the Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their Week 14 matches.

Ahead of a crucial game for both sides, take a look at the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings injury report for Thursday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player Position Injury Game Status Joe Haden CB Foot Out Robert Spillane LB Knee Out B.J. Finney C/G Back Out Isaiah Buggs DE Ankle Out

The Steelers will be without four key players for the game on Thursday night.

Cornerback Joe Haden will continue to remain sidelined as he hasn't recovered from his foot injury. Linebacker Robert Spillane has a knee issue and he too will sit out for the game against the Vikings.

Center B.J. Finney has a back issue. He won't suit up for the game on Thursday. Defensive end Isaiah Buggs has an ankle injury and won't play against the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings

Player Position Injury Game Status Adam Theilen WR Ankle Out Christian Darrisaw T Ankle Out Dalvin Cook RB Shoulder Questionable Blake Lynch LB Hip Questionable Camryn Bynum S Ankle Questionable

The Vikings suffered a huge blow during their game against the Lions. Wide receiver Adam Thielen suffered an ankle injury that will likely keep him out for at least a couple of weeks. He'll have tackle Christian Darrisaw in the rehab room for company, who is also nursing an ankle injury.

Minnesota has listed three other players as questionable for the game on Thursday night: running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder), linebacker Blake Lynch (hip) and safety Camryn Bynum (ankle). All three players practiced in some capacity on Tuesday and Wednesday and are expected to play against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings starting lineup for Thursday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Chase Claypool, Dionate Johnson, James Washington | | TE - Pat Freiermuth | OL - Dan Moore Jr., John Leglue, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukwuma Okorafor

DL - Cameron Heyward, Henry Mondeaux, Chris Wormley | LB - T. J. Watt, Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, Alex Highsmith | CB - Justin Layne, Cameron Sutton | S - Terrell Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick | K - Chris Boswell | P - Pressley Harvin III

Minnesota Vikings

QB - Kirk Cousins | RB - Dalvin Cook | WR - Justin Jefferson, Dan Chisena, KJ Osborn | TE - Tyler Conklin | OL - Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Mason Cole, Olisaemeka Udoh, Brian O'Neill

DL - DJ Wonnum, Micheal Pierce, Sheldon Richardson, Patrick Jones II | LB - Nick Vigil, Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr | CB - Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland | SS - Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods | K - Greg Joseph | P - Jordan Berry

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar