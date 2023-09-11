Stefon Diggs vs Garrett Wilson: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 1?

Stefon Diggs and Garrett Wilson will face off on Monday Night Football as the Bills and Jets play in the Week One finale. These wide receivers each had great seasons in fantasy football in 2022.

Diggs recorded his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season with 1,429 yards, 108 receptions, and 11 touchdowns in 2022-23. The Buffalo wideout had 316.6 PPR points, the fourth-best amongst receivers and the 11-most overall.

Wilson's rookie season was excellent as the 10th overall pick in last year's draft had 1,103 yards with four touchdowns and 83 receptions. It found him with 219.7 PPR points, and it was good enough to be in the top 25 in PPR.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Monday night will be one that fantasy owners will have their eye on with these two studs on the field.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Is Stefon Diggs a good fantasy pick?

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs is more than just a good fantasy pick, as he is a top-end fantasy pick. His consensus ADP is fourth compared to other wideouts and ninth overall in PPR leagues. Only Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tyreek Hill have a better ADP in PPR than him.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been the beneficiary of having one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen. Allen's connection to Diggs was apparent in 2022 in terms of targets.

His 154 targets accounted for 27.9 percent of all targets on the Bills in 2022, as the next highest total was Gabe Davis at 93.

This season could see a dip as players like Davis and rookie Dalton Kincaid could take some of those targets away. However, he is on track to have another 1,000-yard season with double-digit touchdowns.

He is a major piece of this Buffalo offense, and it seems it will be more of the same in 2023. Another 200+ PPR season can be expected as long as he stays healthy, which he has.

Unless Allen leans on other players like Davis or Kincaid more, the wideout is a WR1 on your fantasy team moving forward this season.

Is Garrett Wilson a good fantasy pick?

New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson has two things going for him that make him a good fantasy pick. First, he's 23 years old and coming off a season with over 1,100 yards.

Second, his stock is on the rise, given that Aaron Rodgers is the new quarterback throwing to him this season.

Rodgers may not favor rookies, as shown with Green Bay last season. Yet, Wilson played like Diggs in his first NFL season. His ADP sits at nine amongst wideouts and 19th overall in PPR.

Having Wilson on your fantasy team means you're potentially in line for a similar season in his production. The young Jets star dealt with multiple quarterbacks in 2022, like Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco.

There is no knock on either player, but Rodgers is a significant upgrade at the position. The Jets did add some former teammates of the four-time MVP in Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. New York also added Mecole Hardman and running back Dalvin Cook.

Wilson was targeted 147 by Jets quarterbacks in 2022, but that could see a minor decline as the Jets have a run game with Cook and Breece Hall.

Expect Wilson to have another great fantasy season and be a good pick in 2023.

Stefon Diggs vs. Garrett Wilson: Who should I start?

Choosing between Stefon Diggs and Garrett Wilson is as tough as it gets. It's even as both teams have two of the best defensive units in the NFL.

Taking a look at Sportskeeda and the Fantasy Football optimizer, either one is the ideal option:

Start or Sit projections

As you can see, Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Fantasy Football optimizer has both players projected with the same 15.5 PPR points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the projected PPR points:

Detailed projected breakdown in Week 1

This makes sense, as Diggs is Allen's No.1 option, as is Wilson for Rodgers. The detailed breakdown gives a slight edge to Wilson in receptions and yards, while Diggs could get a touchdown in the Week 1 matchup.

Fantasy owners should be looking to see how early and often Allen or Rodgers goes after Diggs and Wilson, respectively. Overall, in fantasy, start Diggs or Wilson on Monday night to get those last-minute points to win your matchup this week.

Check out: FanDuel Promo Code: Score $200 to start the NFL Season with a $5 Bet