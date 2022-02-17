"You can get penalized for passing gas" - Stephen A. Smith shares bizarre take on defensive players in the NFL

Stephen A. Smith's personality pays his bills. The longtime ESPN talk show host has made a living on saying bizarre and odd things to drum up viewership.

However, what he said about the state of defensive rules in the NFL could rank highly on the list of his oddest takes.

On his show, First Take, Smith came out in support of Aaron Donald and defensive players, who seemingly need to play softer year after year. However, the way he explained it led to him comparing the topic of NFL officiating with "passing gas."

"Let's also remember this, times were easier back then for defensive players. The rules have compromised defensive players in today's NFL, you can get penalized for passing gas. I mean, they'll give you a penalty for everything, they won't let you play."

Stephen A. Smith has a way with words and didn't disappoint with his comments here. He concluded his statement with this:

"That's what Aaron Donald has to work against, he's consistently double and triple-teamed and we look at the modern-day athlete, and universally they will tell you how great he is."

Of course, his overarching point is correct. With millions of dollars on the line with each star player in the NFL, the league has an incentive to safeguard their players.

As such, as the years go on, it makes less sense for them to risk the reason why people tune in to watch.

Why Stephen A. Smith is right in praising Aaron Donald

Smith's point was that Donald is faced with as much adversity as any player in the NFL, but he still finds ways to take over the game on the plus-side of 30 years old.

The defensive lineman reminded the league of that in Super Bowl LVI when he almost sacked Joe Burrow on the final meaningful play of the game.

The pass rusher's 2021 season ranks as one of his best, earning 84 total tackles and 12.5 sacks. Overall, it ranks as his second best since joining the NFL.

The pass rusher fell short of just 2018 when the pass rusher came within a stone's throw of setting the record for sacks in a season.

The 2018 NFL year was the season that thrust him into the conversation as one of the best defensive players ever. Above all, it set the stage for the rest of his career, as opposing teams started to double and triple-team him as much as possible.

But that hasn't stopped him. Since 2018, he hasn't had a season with fewer than 12.5 sacks.

