“White coaches in the NFL should be absolutely appalled” - Stephen A. Smith blasts Texans for considering Josh McCown as HC

One of the more surprising developments in the NFL offseason has been the interest in Josh McCown to fill a head coaching vacancy. McCown, in particular, was one of three finalists for the Houston Texans' head coaching job.

He was ruled out of the running for the position on Sunday, and Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith emerged as the new frontrunner.

That didn't stop the outspoken Stephen A. Smith from blasting the Texans for almost hiring Josh McCown on Monday's episode of First Take. Smith laid into the Texans for almost hiring a coach who's never coached past the high school ranks.

“I don't trust in Houston. I don't trust McNair. I don't trust Caserio for what he did to David Culley, I don't trust them at all," Smith said. "Only thing I can say about Caserio is that he made sure Culley got his money, the man ain’t going broke.That much, I give him credit for that. But that's it. A high school coach. A high school coach, a high school coach! Have any idea how insulting that is? A high school coach was on the verge of coaching in a National Football League.

Smith, also, addressed white coaches in the NFL, telling them they should be appalled that Josh McCown almost jumped the line to be a head coach. He added,

"White dudes in the NFL should be absolutely apoplectic and appalled by that. That a high school guy, even though he played in the NFL, a high school, forget black folks for a second. White coaches in the NFL should be absolutely appalled at that notion. That a high school coach would bypass them to coach in the National Football League. You can’t make it up, you can’t make it up.”

Josh McCown is still in running to join Texans coaching staff

With McCown out of the running for the Texans' head coaching vacancy, attention has turned to if he'll take on a coaching role on Smith's staff. Considering he's never been a coach, it wouldn't be a surprise if he joined the Texans' staff as a way to pay his dues.

On Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that there's a chance McCown will join Smith's staff, although they've yet to have discussions about it.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo As for Josh McCown, who seemed to be the #Texans ’ guy for much of their search, sources say there’s a possibility he could join Lovie Smith’s coaching staff, though those talks have yet to really happen. Pep Hamilton is expected to stick as offensive coordinator. As for Josh McCown, who seemed to be the #Texans’ guy for much of their search, sources say there’s a possibility he could join Lovie Smith’s coaching staff, though those talks have yet to really happen. Pep Hamilton is expected to stick as offensive coordinator.

The Texans moving on from McCown and hiring Smith has raised a lot of eyebrows amid Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL for alleged discrimination in their hiring process for head coaches.

Is it possible the Texans are hiring Smith due to the pressure Flores has placed on the shoulders of NFL owners? Only the Texans know that answer, but Stephen A. Smith isn't alone in being tired of minorities not getting a fair shot at head coaching jobs.

