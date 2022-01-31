"Ridiculous, and quite frankly, sexist” - Stephen A. Smith lashes out at Jeff Garcia for Mina Kimes comments

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia has created quite the controversy for himself following the explosive comments he made disparaging ESPN analyst Mina Kimes.

Kimes gave a harsh yet accurate critique of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. She said the former Patriots player was the "definition of being part of the group project that gets an A while doing none of the work."

Upon hearing the negative remarks about Kimes, ESPN commentator and First Take host Stephen A. Smith had his own take on Jeff Garcia:

Jeff Garcia – what he said about Mina Kimes was just ridiculous, and quite frankly, sexist. I’ve never played football. There’s plenty of men that are on television that are talking about sports that have never played football… but you’re going to point the finger at her — who I believe does a sensational job, and I’m very proud to have her as a part of First Take.”

“Anybody who knows a scintilla about football understands that while Jimmy G is no scrub, he ain’t the reason the San Francisco 49ers are winning football games. She wasn’t off kilter, and the fact that you would choose to call her out like that is just incredibly disrespectful. It’s sexist. I’ll give you credit for this though, Jeff Garcia. It's the one thing that you said that has gone in anything newsworthy because nobody gives a damn about what you have to say.”

Did Jeff Garcia apologize for comments made about Mina Kimes?

Here are the initial comments that the former NFL quarterback made about Mina Kimes via Instagram:

"Who the hell is Mina Kimes and when is the last time she threw a touchdown pass in a game? NEVER! EVER! Has she taken a snap or can truly understand the ability, the mindset and the physical and mental toughness that it takes to play the QB position or any position in the NFL?"

Garcia continued with his rant against Kimes,

"The fact that there are people out there given a platform to talk about something that they have never done is hilarious and that’s how you have to look at her, she’s a joke! So let’s just laugh at her and support Jimmy, root on our Niners to go out and beat the living f--- out of one more team. That’s what it takes. She will never know that feeling. Can I get an AMEN? Peace."

Brian Floyd @BrianMFloyd when insecure dudes can’t attack the points they attack the person. mina is brilliant and we’re lucky to have her. y’all be nice and not sad and angry like jeffrey here when insecure dudes can’t attack the points they attack the person. mina is brilliant and we’re lucky to have her. y’all be nice and not sad and angry like jeffrey here https://t.co/kvEVoPiOPo

Just a few days later, he was a guest on 95.7 The Game, a radio talk-show in San Francisco, and when the former NFL quarterback had the chance to make amends for his words, he chose, instead, to double-down on his comments by not apologizing. He actually hung up the phone in the middle of the heated interview.

gifdsports @gifdsports Jeff Garcia loses his mind and hangs up during radio interview @957thegame when pressed about Mina Kimes comments Jeff Garcia loses his mind and hangs up during radio interview @957thegame when pressed about Mina Kimes comments https://t.co/M5tJmpgCDA

Will Garcia ever decide to genuinely apologize? Only time and the quarterback himself will give us the answer.

Edited by Windy Goodloe