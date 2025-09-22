Sterling Shepard Waiver Wire Week 4: Should you add Bucs WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Sterling Shepard's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a perennial offensive powerhouse, and with a new shakeup taking place heading into Week 4, one name sounds much more enticing now than in Week 3. That name is Eli Manning's former teammate.
Sure, on paper, Shepard sounds like a nice boost, but is it a mirage in the desert? Here's a look at everything you need to know about the wide receiver situation developing in Tampa Bay.
Should you add Bucs WR Sterling Shepard in Week 4 Waiver Wire?
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to battle in Week 4, which could set the stage for fireworks. Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury that ended his day early in Week 3, which offers a chance that Evans' targets could go to Shepard with Chris Godwin potentially out.
At this point, Shepard could be the de facto second wide receiver behind Emeka Egbuka, or he could be the fourth wide receiver with Evans and Godwin back on the field. At this point, he's worth picking up if you have a spot to burn on your bench this week.
However, if you can wait it out for a few days to learn more details about Tampa Bay's wide receiver room's injury situation, that would be the most logical course of action. Evans is set to undergo an MRI on Sept. 23, according to Todd Bowles via ESPN and the team's official website. If Godwin and Evans are both on the field in Week 4, Shepard's value is set to tank.
Sterling Shepard fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season
Sterling Shepard is a short-term play at best. Mike Evans may only miss a short period of time. Chris Godwin, who is nearing his return, will likely directly eat into Shepard's targets. As such, if you need a one-week floater, Shepard is as good an option as any. However, if you need a long-term fix, you are better off looking elsewhere.
In any case, Shepard shouldn't have the top spot in your waiver wire queue. In 2024, Shepard earned 334 yards and a touchdown, which shows how high the ceiling is for the 32-year-old receiver once the room gets fully healthy.
There's also the chance that Baker Mayfield could simply dump Evans' targets into Egbuka's lap, leaving Shepard in the same situation even as the team's de facto second receiver. If everything goes Shepard's way with Evans and Godwin missing Week 4, he is worthy of a flex start. However, if the receivers return, he is not worth picking up.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.