Sunday Night Football: Washington at Philadelphia Eagles TV schedule, coverage map, time and live stream

In what is a must-win game for Washington Football Team, they will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

This will be the first time that Washington will be featured in an SNF game this season. It was certainly a surprise for some when the Week 17 broadcasting schedule was announced.

This game will truly decide who wins the notorious NFC East division. A Washington win will hand them that title and a place in the Wildcard playoffs. But a loss could make the Dallas Cowboys or the New York Giants NFC East Division winners, depending upon who wins that game.

Nonetheless, Washington is poised to win against the Eagles considering that several starters are ruled out for the team. Washington will also get back veteran quarterback Alex Smith which will be a plus for the offense. Receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson may be back as well.

Rookie Jalen Hurts will be facing a top 5 defense in the league for the first time this season, which could prompt now backup Carson Wentz to enter the game. Washington is just one game away from finishing the season and moving forward into the playoffs, so it is certainly a good game to watch on Sunday night.

Washington at Philadelphia Eagles TV schedule

What time is the Washington at Eagles game on Sunday?

8:20 p.m. EST

What channel is the Washington at Eagles game on Sunday?

Advertisement

NBC

How to watch Washington at Philadelphia Eagles - Live stream

NBC Sports

FuboTV

Sling TV

Washington at Philadelphia Eagles Prediction

Considering the Eagles have been knocked out of playoff contention and Washington knows that this game guarantees them a playoff spot, Washington should be able to pull off the win.

Prediction: Washington 24, Eagles 17