Super Bowl bonuses: How much will Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and others earn for the big game in 2025?

When the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle in the 2025 Super Bowl in Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, there will be a lot on the line for both teams. The Eagles are hoping to win their second championship in franchise history, while the Chiefs have the opportunity to become the first team in NFL history to capture three consecutive Super Bowls.

The championship will be up for grabs and players also have bonuses to play for. In addition to giving them the chance to leave a lasting legacy, winning the Super Bowl — which is typically the most-viewed television spectacle of the year in the US — they could also secure large cash rewards.

The NFL will give a $178,000 incentive to each player who wins the Super Bowl this year. Under the league's collective bargaining agreement, each player on the losing team will receive $103,000.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

How much did Super Bowl winners earn in 2024?

Each member of the 2025 Super Bowl-winning team is expected to receive $7,000 more than what qualified players on the winning team got last year. The 2023 Super Bowl winners took home $164,000, the 2022 champions got $157,000 and the 2020 champs received $130,000.

The losing team in this year's Super Bowl could receive up to $103,000 each, $7,000 more than what the losing team's players were given in 2024.

Members of the Super Bowl losing team took home $89,000 in 2023. The financial incentive in 2020 for the runners-up was $65,000.

Expand Tweet

Do NFL players earn extra money for winning playoff games?

Similar to the Super Bowl, players also earned significant amounts of money throughout the postseason.

After every playoff round, a certain sum is awarded to them. Players on the rosters of teams that advanced to the wild-card stage made $45,500 this season and $54,500 for players of the teams that advanced to the divisional round.

The conference champions each took home $77,000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback