Superbowl champion RB Marshawn Lynch invests in PFL MMA League

Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch has invested in the Professional Fighters League (PFL). The former five-time Pro Bowl running back will also be used as a brand ambassador for the fight league.
Lynch has long been interested in mixed martial arts and did MMA training during his playing career.
In a PFL press release Lynch said:
"Ownership allows you to be closer to the action, to keep learning and making a difference. At the end of the day, the PFL opportunity is another blessing, that’s all I can really say. PFL is the future of MMA and it’s always a win-win when you can work with like-minded folks.”
What is the PFL?
The PFL was established in 2018 and is the first major MMA organization in which individual athletes compete in a regular season, post-season and championship, rather than on a year-round basis.
There are currently six weight class divisions in the PFL. It is broadcast around the world on ESPN 2, ESPN + and ESPN Deportes.
The winner of each season is crowned the PFL world champion and wins a one million dollar prize.
The PFL goes Beastmode
To celebrate Marshawn Lynch joining its ownership group, the PFL has named a new fight award after him.
The “BeastMode® MMA Fighter of the Night” will be awarded to the most impressive fighter on the card and one lucky fan will win a signed football and gloves.
What other celebrities have invested in the PFL?
Marshawn Lynch joins fellow celebrities like comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Wiz Khalifa, Survivor creator Mark Burnett and self-help guru Tony Robbins as investors in the fledgling MMA league.
What is Marshawn Lynch’s net worth?
The former NFL star has an estimated net worth of $30 million dollars. Lynch played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and his hometown team, the Oakland Raiders.
He co-owns a Fan Controlled Football Team (FCF), simply named the Beasts, while former Seahawks teammate Richard Sherman owns a team called the Glacier Boyz.
Lynch has also had sponsorships from Skittles, Subway, Pepsi and Nike. The All-Pro running back has also popped up on various TV shows. He recently starred in HBO’s hit show ‘Westworld’.