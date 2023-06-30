Suzy Kolber net worth: Evaluating wealth of former ESPN analyst in 2023

Suzy Kolber, who has been the anchor of the Monday Night Football pregame program on ESPN since 2015, made the announcement that she has been laid off on social media on Friday.

She posted on Twitter:

"Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking, but I've had a great run with ESPN for 27 years."

Suzy Kolber started working for ESPN in 1993, had a three-year time off working for Fox in the latter part of that decade, and then returned to ESPN.

Next step- a project that gives back. Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off.Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run.So grateful for a 38 yr career!Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of.Next step- a project that gives back. Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off.Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back. ❤️ https://t.co/URitozP0LQ

Over the course of her career, Kolber played a crucial role in ESPN's NFL coverage. As she has done for the past few years, Kolber spoke with players during the NFL Draft in April.

Kolber has a great gift for imagination and self-expression. She also has a great sense of humor, loves being in the spotlight and is a natural talker. Only a handful of reporters can equal her enormous profile.

In 1984, Suzy Kolber began working while still a college student. Later, in 1993, she joined ESPN, where she received multiple promotions throughout the years. Kolber was one of ESPN's highest-paid sports TV experts, earning $3 million a year when she was laid off. In 2023, her net worth is anticipated to be close to $18 million.

ESPN reportedly laying off up to 20 employees

Approximately 20 on-air staff of ESPN are reportedly being let go Friday. Keyshawn Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver, has apparently also been fired.

On April 24, ESPN announced its first round of layoffs, which included prominent people like John Dahl, media expert Mike Soltys and Nate Silver.

All levels of ESPN employees have been impacted, from editorial staff to longstanding directors, and now on-air personnel will be impacted by the layoffs.

Who is Suzy Kolber married to?

Suzy Kolber wed her longtime companion Eric Brady in 2008. Suzy, who is 57 years old, is the mother of Kellyn Pearl Kolber.

When and how the couple initially met is still a mystery, as is how they got married. They have been married for almost 15 years. Rarely has Eric Brady been seen in the news, on his wife's social media or at work. Additionally, he doesn't use Instagram or any other social networking platforms.

