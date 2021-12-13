"They would swap Michael Parsons with TJ Watt" - Shannon Sharpe makes a bold claim regarding Cowboys rookie sensation

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is off to one of the best starts a rookie has ever had in the National Football League.

The rookie linebacker out of Penn State, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of this year's draft and has an added push to the Dan Quinn defense.

While it seems that the Dallas Cowboys are very pleased with their decision to draft Parsons, there's one NFL analyst that feels otherwise.

"Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe made a bold statement that he feels the Dallas Cowboys would be willing to swap Parsons out for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

Sharpe was adamant that the Cowboys would swap the rookie for Watt, even with the large contract extension that he recently signed with the Steelers.

Sharpe's full comments were,

"There is no general manager right now that would take Michael Parsons over TJ Watt, even the Dallas Cowboys would swap Michael Parsons right now and that 100 plus million dollar contract that TJ Watt has" - Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe believes that the Cowboys would swap Parsons for Watt

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons is not only the best defensive rookie this season, he may just be one of the best defensive players in the National Football League this season.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Forgot Defensive Rookie of the Year.



Could Micah Parsons win Defensive PLAYER of the Year? Forgot Defensive Rookie of the Year.Could Micah Parsons win Defensive PLAYER of the Year? https://t.co/s4yuL402TL

Micah Parsons is a great pass rusher and already has ten sacks, 54 solo tackles and two forced fumbles entering Sunday's matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Sharpe's comments that the Dallas Cowboys would swap Parsons for T.J. Watt are a bit absurd. Watt is a great pass rusher and the key to the Steelers defense.

Watt has 16 sacks this season but has also missed two games with injuries and was taken out of Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings due to injury once again.

PFF @PFF



The highest-graded LB in the NFL 👀



📸: Micah Parsons: 82.6 PFF Grade ⭐️The highest-graded LB in the NFL 👀📸: @MicahhParsons11 Micah Parsons: 82.6 PFF Grade ⭐️ The highest-graded LB in the NFL 👀 📸: @MicahhParsons11 https://t.co/WTeLMbQrQh

While Watt currently leads the NFL with sacks, it just doesn't seem as if the Cowboys would want to part ways with their rookie who has such a high ceiling at this point.

The Cowboys were interested in possibly drafting T.J. Watt in 2017, but chose to draft Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton instead, leaving the Steelers to take Watt to picks later.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Cowboys front office have even said they regret not drafting Watt. But they seem to have redeemed that selection by drafting an explosive defensive player like Parsons.

Edited by LeRon Haire