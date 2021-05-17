5 bold predictions for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2021 schedule

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like every NFL team, are in store for a season full of plot twists and surprises. Unpredictability is what makes the game great, but it also makes it impossible to predict perfectly.

Let's have some fun with it anyway, because that's what fans do. Here are five bold predictions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

#1 Buccaneers start 0-1 versus Cowboys

Normally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would cruise to a victory over the Cowboys. But after a long offseason of partying, Tom Brady and company could show up underprepared. The Cowboys will win this game by two touchdowns and the sky will appear to be falling in Tampa Bay.

#2 Brady vs Belichick ends in a tie

Most people are looking at the Tampa Bay versus New England game as "Brady versus Belichick" and the final say in whether a coach or a quarterback is more valuable to their franchise. However, games on this level of hype tend to disappoint. The game will end in a tie and will be used as a core argument as to why ties need to be removed from the NFL.

The most anticipated game on the 2021 schedule? October 3rd: Tom Brady vs Bill Belichick at Gillette Stadium on Sunday Night Football (Week 4).



Listen to the full schedule release breakdown now:



APPLE PODCASTS: https://t.co/bUf9WkulFF



Or SPOTIFY:https://t.co/TxUAKn6O7k pic.twitter.com/CrTCxixtGz — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 14, 2021

#3 Buccaneers lose badly to Bills in Week 14

Many have been waiting for decades to see Brady get wholloped by another AFC East team. However, most would not have expected to see the changing of the guard happen with Brady in another division. Life has a funny way of fulfilling expectations in an unorthodox way.

#4 Buccaneers lose to Jets in Week 17

Zach Wilson

Keeping in line with the third point on the list, Tom Brady will also lose to the New York Jets. By this time, it will be clear that the Jets have found their quarterback of the future in Zach Wilson. Wilson, who's been a hot subject in recent weeks, catches the Bucs riding high and humbles them. This game will shock the NFL as Brady will now have lost to two historically bottom-tier AFC East franchises.

#5 Bucs go 12-5... with Kyle Trask playing a big role

QB Kyle Trask showing nice zip on an out. pic.twitter.com/hXyn4PIBTa — PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 15, 2021

One too many late nights, one too many parties, and a little too much fun in 2021 will catch up to Tom Brady's age and he will find himself battling injuries on and off throughout the year. This will open the door for Kyle Trask, who also delivers wins as effectively as Brady. This sets up the next controversy in Tampa Bay going into 2022.