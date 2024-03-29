Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-round Mock Draft: 3 ways Jason Licht could go about building around Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers exceeded expectations during the 2023 NFL season last year by advancing to the second round of the playoffs. Their gamble to give Baker Mayfield a shot at their starting quarterback role paid off, and they rewarded him with a contract extension.

The franchise's front office, including general manager Jason Licht, can now turn their focus to building around their quarterback rather than searching for a long-term option. Their next opportunity to do so will come during the 2024 NFL draft.

Here are a few different ways that they can approach this crucial annual event as they try to return to the postseason this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers mock draft 1.0

26th overall: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA Bruins

Edge rushers are among the most important players in the NFL due to their massive defensive impact. The Buccaneers are currently weak at this position, so it makes sense for them to target one in the first round.

83rd overall: Brandon Coleman, OG, TCU Horned Frogs

In this mock trade, Tampa Bay acquired a second-rounder next year from the Los Angeles Rams to move back in the order this year. They still landed one of the top offensive guard prospects, a position of need for them.

89th overall: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn Tigers

While their defense is solid overall, cornerbacks are clearly one of their biggest weaknesses. They are likely to target at least one, if not more, in the draft this year.

99th overall: Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB, Toronto Argonauts

Another trade with the Rams lands the franchise an additional fourth-round pick next year to trade back this year. They use it to select one of the top defensive prospects in the CFL as Qwan'tez Stiggers looks to transition to the NFL.

125th overall: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan Wolverines

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Buccaneers will triple-up on cornerback prospects with three consecutive picks. This time, they get a contributor from the Michigan Wolverines' elite defense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers mock draft 2.0

26th overall: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon Ducks

The Buccaneers would be wise to improve on the interior of their offensive line. Jackson Powers-Johnson can do that for them with his versatility in playing either guard or center.

59th overall: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State Nittany Lions

For the second consecutive mock draft, the simulator predicts a premium pick being used on a pass rusher. This could potentially take their already respectable defense to the next level.

102nd overall: Josh Newton, CB, TCU Horned Frogs

Also, the Buccaneers were active in the trade market for the second consecutive simulation. Specifically, they have been trading back to acquire more draft capital next year, potentially maximizing their long-term value. They still come away with a highly-rated cornerback, one of the biggest positions of need.

115th overall: Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky Wildcats

Rachaad White excelled in the passing game and on the edge of the offense but struggled to run the ball between the tackles consistently. Adding Ray Davis to handle those duties could solve their problem as this has been his specialty during his college football career.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers mock draft 3.0

26th overall: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa Hawkeyes

Todd Bowles' defensive scheme often asks his cornerbacks to be physical at the line of scrimmage in press-man coverage. Cooper DeJean specializes in this defensive style, making him an ideal fit.

57th overall: Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State Wildcats

For the third consecutive mock draft, the simulator predicts that the Buccaneers will use a premium pick on an interior offensive lineman. This has obviously been recognized as a priority for them in the 2024 NFL draft.

89th overall: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah Utes

The Buccaneers do an excellent job of creating pressure through blitzing, but they can surely improve on the edge of their defense this year. Jonah Elliss is a pure pass rusher, which is what they need.

124th overall: Jaylin Simpson, CB, Auburn Tigers

Doubling up on the cornerback position wouldn't be a strategy in Tampa Bay this year. It is currently one of their weakest position groups and they lack depth here, which can be detrimental to a team's success.

125th overall: Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky Wildcats

Ray Davis is an ideal fit for them in the 2024 NFL draft. The Mock Draft Simulator selected him in two consecutive simulations. He can create a tandem with Rachaad White where each of their strengths makes up for the other one's weakness.

176th overall: Khalid Duke, EDGE, Kansas State Wildcats

Picks in the late rounds of any draft can often be challenging when trying to find legitimate prospects. Taking a shot on a premium position, such as another edge player, is a common strategy for trying to find late-round gems.