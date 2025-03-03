Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks 2025: Full list of Baker Mayfield’s team's selections

With the conclusion of the NFL Combine, the focus shifts to the upcoming draft, which is set for April in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Teams throughout the league, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have likely begun planning for their potential draft paths.

The Bucs are expected to find a way to fill significant roster gaps in the draft and free agency, particularly in the defense, even though they won the NFC South for the fourth consecutive year last season.

Tampa Bay must be ready to revamp and restock in the NFL draft as it keeps working to bolster one of the league's youngest and most promising teams. It will try to move closer to returning to the Super Bowl next season after losing in the first round.

Let's evaluate the Buccaneers' 2025 draft capital and the positions where they will choose players.

What rounds are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' draft picks in 2025?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the chance to rejuvenate their offensive and defensive units and add new talent with their six draft selections in the 2025 NFL draft.

1) Round 1, Pick 19

2) Round 2, Pick 51

3) Round 3, Pick 83

4) Round 4, Pick 119

5) Round 5, Pick 156

6) Round 7, Pick 237

Except for their sixth-round pick, which was traded to the Lions as part of the deal that sent cornerback Carlton Davis to Detroit in 2024, the Buccaneers still own all of their original selections.

Detroit gave Tampa Bay a 2024 third-round pick in the trade, which they used to draft wideout Jalen McMillan in 2024.

The Buccaneers received a sixth-round compensation pick last season, but this year, they are not expected to receive one.

Who did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select in the 2024 draft?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected the following players in the 2024 NFL draft:

Round 1 (No. 26 overall) - Center Graham Barton, Duke

Round 2 (No. 57 overall) - Linebacker Chris Braswell, Alabama

Round 3 (No. 89 overall) - Safety Tykee Smith, Georgia

Round 3 (No. 92 overall, via Detroit Lions) - Wide receiver Jalen McMillan, Washington

Round 4 (No. 125 overall) - Running back Bucky Irving, Oregon

Round 6 (No. 220 overall) - Guard Elijah Klein, UTEP

Round 7 (No. 246 overall) - Tight end Devin Culp, Washington

