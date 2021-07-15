Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended 2020 on a high: winning the Lombardi trophy. Tom Brady started slow but eventually found his groove and put on a vintage performance. However, 2020 is over and done with now, and in just a couple of weeks, the 2021 season will start.

The Buccaneers will be reporting to training camp on July 25th. Fans will be able to attend the practice at the AdventHealth Training Center, as per Sports Illustrated.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers off-season news roundup leading up to training camp

Here are some of the biggest moves for the Buccaneers this off-season.

Chris Godwin received the franchise tag. Tom Brady got a contract extension. Shaquil Barrett got a big new multi-year deal. Rob Gronkowski was re-signed. Ndamukong Suh was re-signed. Quarterback Kyle Trask was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft.

2022 Super Bowl LVI Odds: Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers poised for rematch https://t.co/npyBkZA7Kl via @sportsbookwire — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) July 12, 2021

According to CBS Sports, as of July 1st, numerous players are questionable for the start of the training camp. The biggest names are Tom Brady, Ndamukong Suh and Antonio Brown.

Tom Brady is battling a knee issue, Ndamukong Suh is battling a wrist injury, while Antonio Brown has a knee injury. It is unclear how bad these injuries are, but it seems they are all minor and will not impact the team's regular season or most of the preseason.

Training Camp predictions: who to watch

Keep an eye on Kyle Trask. While he will not challenge Tom Brady any time soon, it is clear he could be the eventual successor to Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that regard, this will be the first big glimpse of Trask in the NFL.

Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II could be offer spicy competition for the starting running-back role. Last season, Fournette only earned 367 yards and 97 carries. Meanwhile, Jones put up nearly 1000 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Fournette was battling an ankle injury for most of the season, so it will be interesting to see who wins when both players are at 100 per cent.

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski and OJ Howard will be an interesting dynamic at tight end for the Buccaneers this season.

In his prime, Rob Gronkowski did not feel any pressure from Howard at all. However, at 32, Gronkowski could be feeling the pressure from the 26-year-old Howard.

Will Rob Gronkowski take a step back this season, which would further open the door for OJ Howard to overtake him?

Edited by Bhargav