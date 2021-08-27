Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans Prediction & Preview - August 28, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still basking in their Super Bowl run. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans will simply attempt to stay alive in the 2021 playoff race.

Both teams will be attempting to get set and end their preseason the right way. Who will get an extended victory 'Monday' as both teams head into a week off before the action begins in September?

Match Details

Fixture - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans | 2021 NFL Preseason.

Date & Time - Saturday, August 28th, 8:00 PM ET.

Venue - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will likely not play their starters for much of the game. Instead, expect the depth to soak up most of the reps. The biggest goal for the Buccaneers will be to get out of the game with no injuries. Second, the Buccaneers will hope to narrow down the remaining questions on the roster. As a result, expect a lot of playing time for those on the bubble in this game.

Key Player - Kyle Trask

Tom Brady will not be doing much of the legwork for the Buccaneers in this game. Instead, it will be up to Kyle Trask, the supposed future of the Buccaneers, to show some flash and bring home a win. Thus far, Trask has failed to impress, though.

In Week One, he completed only about 25% of his passes, completing four of 15 attempts for 35 yards. In Week Two, Trask's completion percentage was better, but he threw two interceptions and completed 50% of his passes for 131 yards.

Will Trask explode to life this week, or will he have to spend the entire year regretting his performances in August?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predicted Lineup

Quarterback - Tom Brady, Kyle Trask, Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin.

Running back - Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette, Giovani Bernard, Ke'shawn Vaughn.

WR - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden, Jaydon Mickens, Cyril Grayson.

TE - OJ Howard, Cameron Brate, Tanner Hudson.

Offensive Linemen - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs.

Defensive line - Patrick O' Connor, Khalil Davis, Vita Vea, William Gholston, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Steve McLendon, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Kobe Smith, Benning Potoa'e.

Linebacker - Devin White, Lavonte David, Anthony Nelson, Kevin Minter, KJ Britt, Elijah Ponder, Joe Jones, Grant Stuard, Shaquil Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

Cornerback - Carlton Davis, Ross Cockrell, Antonio Hamilton, Chris Wilcox, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean, Herb Miller, Dee Delany.

Safety - Antoine Winfield Jr, Jordan Whitehead, Mike Edwards, Javon Hagan, Chris Cooper.

Kicker - Jose Borregales.

Punter - Bradley Pinion.

Returners - Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Jaydon Mickens, Antoine Winfield Jr.

Houston Texans Preview

Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers

The Houston Texans are begging for a big performance from their quarterbacks. Without Deshaun Watson, the Texans may be in big trouble going into 2021. To give their fans hope, the Texans need to win this game in convincing fashion. Anything less, and Texans fans should already be looking towards the NFL Draft.

For most teams, Week Three of the preseason is about as meaningless as it gets. However, for the Texans, Week Three could already break the hopes of their fanbase.

Key Player - Tyrod Taylor

The Texans need to get a long look at Tyrod Taylor. If he can perform solidly against the Buccaneers' starters, he may be able to endure a 17-game season as the starter. If he struggles in this game, not only are the Texans losing this game in ugly fashion, but his future may also become a week-to-week commitment.

Rookie Davis Mills is sitting behind Taylor. So if the latter doesn't maintain a solid performance, the Texans will likely be more than willing to make a switch sooner rather than later. Essentially, the length of leash given to Taylor is likely to be decided by this game.

Houston Texans Predicted Lineup

Quarterback - Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills.

Running back - Phillip Lindsay, Mark ingram, David Johnson, Rex Burkhead.

WR - Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Keke Coutee, Alex Erickson, Chris Moore, Jordan Veasy.

TE - Jordan Akins, Pharaoh Brown, Brevin Jordan.

Offensive Linemen - Max Scharping, Justin Britt, Justin McCray, Tytus Howard, Charlie Heck, Danny Isidora, Cole Toner, Geron Christian Sr., Hjalte Froholdt, Ryan McCollum, Carson Green, Jordan Steckler.

Defensive line - Whitney Mercilus, Maliek Collins, Vincent Taylor, Jordan Jenkins, Jacob Martin, Ross Blacklock, Roy Lopez, Shaq Lawson, Charles Omenihu, DeMarcus Walker, Derek Rivers, Jaleel Johnson.

Linebacker - Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Hardy Nickerson, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Joe Thomas, Neville Hewitt, Tae Davis, Garret Wallow.

Cornerback - Desmond King II, Tavierre Thomas, Tremon Smith, Terrance Mitchell, Vernon Hargreaves III, Rasul Douglas, Cornell Armstrong.

Safety - Eric Murray, Justin Reid, Lonnie Johnson Jr, Terrence Brooks, Jonathan Owens, AJ Moore Jr, Shyheim Carter.

Kicker - Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Punter - Cameron Johnston.

Returners - Desmond King II, Alex Erickson, Tremon Smith.

Buccaneers vs Texans Match Prediction

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This game may resemble an FCS game. Once the starters leave the game, the remaining quarterbacks are likely to alternate mistakes in what could be riveting television. Expect the Texans to defeat the Buccaneers in a close game to complete a perfect 3-0 preseason campaign.

Where to watch Buccaneers vs Texans?

The game is only available on local channels. Check your television guide to find out if you're in the locality.

Edited by Bhargav