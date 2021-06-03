Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians praises Kyle Trask

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former University of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers see Kyle Trask as a future quarterback for the Super Bowl champions, learning from Tom Brady for the time being. During off-season workouts this week, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had high praise for the rookie and compared him to one of his former quarterbacks.

Bruce Arians says Kyle Trask reminds him of Andrew Luck

When the Buccaneers drafted Kyle Trask, head coach Bruce Arians said in pre-draft interviews that he was impressed with the quarterback's football IQ. Now, as Arians sees Kyle Trask on the field, he seems to have even more accolades for the rookie.

Tremendous day of underwear Football for Kyle Trask at QB. By my count one incompletion in about 15 to 18 throws in 7on7 and 11 on 11 throws. Incredible accuracy, quick reads, very decisive, very impressive. BA said he’s Andrew Luck like in terms of mentally processing the game pic.twitter.com/jA5EVIwg9J — JP Peterson (@FanStreamJP) June 1, 2021

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Arians compared Kyle Trask's mentality to that of Andrew Luck. Arians was Luck's offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts in rookie season in 2012. He said:

"Mentally-wise, he's not far behind what Andrew did in the same offense, and what Andrew did that rookie year is unbelievable. I'm not saying he's Andrew Luck but mentally he's still really sharp."

Kyle Trask will have a few seasons to learn from seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, depending on when Brady decides to retire. When Andrew Luck was drafted, he was considered a rare pro-ready type of quarterback, coming out of Standford and Jim Harbaugh's offense. He went 11-5 in his first season in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts.

Bruce Arians: Mentally, Kyle Trask isn't far behind Andrew Luck. https://t.co/rNPGidaVup — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 1, 2021

Arians continued to compliment Kyle Trask and his ability to learn the Buccaneers' offensive style. He said that he is much farther along than most quarterbacks when they first join the team.

Arians also said:

"It's not easy when you're going against our defense. He is seeing a multitude of blitzes and coverages, so I'm really impressed. He's throwing the football really well."

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive starters haven't participated in OTA's, it seems that Kyle Trask will be ready when they arrive. Learning the Bucs' offensive scheme, as well as how to get ready for opposing defenses, is a great early start for Trask.

Kyle Trask likely won't see much, if any, playing time in the 2021 regular season with Brady, Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin all on the roster. But, with his understanding of the offense and ability to learn both at the college level and now the NFL, Kyle Trask looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

Edited by Prem Deshpande