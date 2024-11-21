Tank Dell or DJ Moore Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs

Tank Dell and DJ Moore are two legitimate fantasy football wide receivers to consider using in Week 12 lineups. While they have failed to live up to their massive expectations for the 2024 season, they have recently demonstrated reliable volume and weekly upside. Let's see who is a better pick this week.

Is Tank Dell a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Tank Dell outlook (GETTY)

Tank Dell flashed his elite upside in fantasy football last year in his rookie season with the Houston Texans. He totaled 709 receiving yards and seven touchdowns despite playing in just 11 games. He has failed to take a step forward this year, but he has still demonstrated that he can provide plenty of weekly value, including three finishes among the top 30 wide receivers.

He has also been trending in the right direction lately, with two of those performances coming in just his past four games. He will look to build off of that momentum in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, but it won't be an easy task against their top-ranked passing defense.

Is DJ Moore a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

DJ Moore outlook (GETTY)

DJ Moore broke out for a career-best overall WR6 finish in fantasy football last year in his first season with the Chicago Bears. This made him one of the most attractive wide receivers to target in 2024 fantasy drafts, but he ranks as just the WR34 this season.

While he has failed to live up to his elite expectations to this point of the season, he has still demonstrated consistency. He has finished among the top 35 weekly wide receivers in five of his ten games, including a season-best WR4 weekly finish. Moore will look to get back on track in a favorable Week 12 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings' mediocre passing defense.

Tank Dell or DJ Moore: Who should I start in Week 12 fantasy football?

Tank Dell is the recommended wide receiver to use in Week 12 fantasy football lineups over DJ Moore. Despite playing in a more difficult matchup this week, his big-play upside is one of the biggest reasons he gets the slight edge.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts Dell will outscore Moore by just fractions of a fantasy point this week. His higher likelihood of scoring a touchdown makes up for having inferior projections in receptions and receiving yardage.

