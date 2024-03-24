“Taylor Swift, please stop": 'Love Is Blind’ fame Chelsea Blackwell pleads singer to avoid her show after Travis Kelce's viral impersonation

Since the start of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship during the 2023 NFL season, a lot of Swift fans (or Swifties) have also turned into Travis Kelce or Kansas City Chiefs fans.

That being said, ‘Love Is Blind’ star Chelsea Blackwell seemed a little embarrassed about Swift seeing her show after Kelce's viral impersonation of her.

The Chiefs star spoke about 'Love Is Blind' and Blackwell while on the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason, referring to it as 'trash' and worse than his dating show, Catching Kelce. However, Travis urged Jason to watch the show.

Kelce mentioned Blackwell, specifically telling Jason to just watch her.

Blackwell comically asked Kelce to 'stop' what he's doing, worried that Swift might be watching the show.

“I just got the most mortifying news. I really feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point, because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me. And the only outlet that this man knows my name or not knows me is from me whining like a baby back bi***. Taylor Swift, if you’re watching it with him, please stop,” Blackwell said.

The New Heights account spotted Blackwell's video, writing in the comments:

"Imitation is the highest form of flattery ❤😂 … (we’ve all been there 😅)"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently focusing on quiet time together

Since their first public appearance in September 2023, multiple media outlets and paparazzi have been constantly speaking on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.

They were recently reported to be at the exclusive Oscars after-party, where no photos or clips were shared. Kelce even flew to Singapore and Sydney for the pop star's Eras Tour shows.

Having said that, an Us Weekly source revealed that the two are currently enjoying their quiet time together.

“They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family. They're focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together."

As the NFL offseason continues, fans continue to hope for more public appearances from their favorite couple.