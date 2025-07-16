"Tears wouldn’t stop" - Jim Kelly shares critical update on 1-week old grandchild's as Bills legend's family faces 'heart-wrenching' medical situation

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly shared a health update on his newborn grandson. His daughter, Erin Kelly, welcomed her first child with her husband, Parker Bean, last week. However, the baby was born with “unexpected medical complications.”

Ad

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the former NFL star shared a long message along with a picture of his daughter from the hospital. Kelly revealed that the baby's "procedure" is scheduled for 7 a.m. on Wednesday and asked fans to keep the baby in their prayers.

"We are standing on the unshakable truth that God is the One who created our strong and courageous grandson…the One who formed him, knows him, and loves him even more than we do," Kelly wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We are holding on to every promise He has spoken in His Word — because even in this heart-wrenching pain, we believe HE is faithful. This road has brought us to our knees..There have been moments when tears wouldn’t stop. Moments when all we could do was cry out in anger, anguish, and pain."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Kelly also said that his daughter and son-in-law have asked not to reveal the baby’s name because “they still want to announce him to the world.”

Kelly first shared the news of the medical complications on Sunday but did not provide many details about the baby’s health. He cited the “sensitivity of the situation.” However, he mentioned that the family will share “more when the time feels right.”

Ad

Jim Kelly’s wife, Jill, pens an emotional note for newborn grandson amid medical complications

Jim Kelly’s wife, Jill, shared a picture of yellow flowers with a note that read, “Be strong and courageous,” on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Alongside the picture, she penned a heartfelt message, praying for her grandson.

“Lord, You are more than enough... Little Bean is Yours. Your mercies are new every morning. Great is Your faithfulness,” Jill wrote.

Ad

Jim Kelly’s Wife Jill Shares Prayers for Their Grandson/@jillmkelly

She also shared screenshots of supportive messages from fans praying for the baby on Instagram.

Ad

Still from Jim Kelly’s wife, Jill's Instagram story/@ jillmkelly

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post on June 9, Jill Kelly expressed her excitement about becoming a grandmother. She posted several pictures from her daughter’s maternity photoshoot.

Ad

"We’re almost there Erin and Parker! I’m so proud of the parents you already are. Grammie and Grandpa can’t wait to meet Baby Bean - our little answer to prayer," Jill wrote.

Erin Kelly wore a high-neck, full-sleeve black dress in the pictures as she posed, cradling her baby bump. Jill shared a few more snaps of her daughter posing with her husband, Parker Bean.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.