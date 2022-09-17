Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions September 19, 2022 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Tennessee Titans head north to play the Buffalo Bills for their second game of the season. After losing to the New York Giants in Week 1 due to a missed field goal, the Titans now face a tough challenge with the Super Bowl favorite Bills.

Buffalo had nine days off after opening up the season on Thursday Night Football in Los Angeles. They handled the current Super Bowl Champions with ease, 31 - 10. This game could have been a symbolic passing of the Lombardi baton.

There were high hopes for the Titans after winning the AFC South last year, but after a terrible loss in Week 1 and an impeeding L in Week 2, their season isn't off to a dazzling start.

Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills match details

Fixture: Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills

Date & Time: Monday, September 19, 7:15 PM ET.

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills betting odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Titans +9.5 (-105) +350 Over 47.5 (-110) Bills -9.5 (-115) -450 Under 47.5 (-110)

Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills best picks

With the likely fortune of the Bills spending plenty of time in the endzone, bettors can almost blindly pick a player to score a touchdown. However, a play that not many will make that will have a fantastic payout is Dawson Knox scoring an anytime touchdown. Josh Allen should get the tight ends involved in the endzone, and with the given odds, its a great play.

Dawson Knox Anytime Touchdown (+145)

Dawson Knox scored nine touchdowns last season.

Buffalo are extremely excited to have their home opener be against a team like the Titans. They want to run up the score and give the hometown fans plenty to cheer about. While Tennessee can't be counted on to carry their weight in the game total over, the Bills team total is a lock in this one.

Buffalo Over 28.5 Points (-110)

Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills prediction

As much as I like a good upset, the Titans have no hope in this one. They came out flat in Week 1, and the Bills played like champions in their first game. There is only so much information available for bettors to go off, but even with all the experience Ryan Tannehill has against Buffalo, it's going to be ugly.

Buffalo -9.5 (-115)

