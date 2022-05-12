First-ever trade in fan controlled football league sees Terrell Owens switch teams

Terrell Owens signed on to play with Fan Controlled Football on March 31, 2022. Fan Controlled Football (FCF) was created in 2017 but has seen a recent upswing in popularity due to some big-name signings like himself and former Texas A&M standout Johnny Manziel. Throughout the game, fans vote on all offensive plays in real-time and decide the outcome of instant replay reviews.

Owens was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass in his debut for the Zappers, one of 8 teams in the league. Another dynamic of FCF is that rosters are reset every week via the draft, except for two franchise players who are tied to one team for the season. But on Wednesday, he became the first player ever to be traded in FCF. He was moved, along with a draft pick to the Knights of Degen, a team partially owned by Tiki Barber and Ronde Barber.

This presumably makes Terrell Owens the first player ever to be traded AFTER being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Where does Terrell Owens rank among wide receivers?

Many are bound to view his move to the FCF as desperate. He has made no bones about his confidence that he could still suit up in the NFL if needed. But it seems he isn't needed.

There was a time when Owens was one of the best wideouts the league had to offer. Throughout his 15 seasons, he racked up nearly 16,000 yards receiving and 153 touchdowns, not including the playoffs. Known for his trademark celebrations, the Chattanooga product was a five-time All-Pro and six-time Pro-Bowler.

The Knights of Degen will be the receiver's 9th team in his football career. At this point, the 48-year-old is probably doing this more for entertainment value than anything else.

In his career, he has played for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks. He also had a period at the Allen Wranglers in the Indoor Football League and in Canada for the Edmonton Eskimos. It's an impressive collection, you have to admit.

This is a man who has been on The Celebrity Apprentice, Dancing with the Stars, MTV's The Challenge, and even had his own reality show, The T.O. Show, which aired on VH1 in July, 2009.

While it remains doubtful that he will ever suit up for a team in the NFL again, it has been good to see him play. It will be interesting to see his production in FCF and regardless of how he gets on, he will always be in the Hall of Fame.

