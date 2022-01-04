“Put him in a straitjacket and take him to some hospital" - Terry Bradshaw's controversial take on Antonio Brown angers NFL fans

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw is under fire from NFL fans for his take on Antonio Brown. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is in the news thanks to stripping from the waist up and walking off the field in Week 17 after refusing to re-enter the game.

Brown's actions have caused many conversations to stir online. Terry Bradshaw entered the conversation by suggesting Brown is crazy and needs to be in a straightjacket. That comment put him under siege by fans who argued Brown had undiagnosed mental health issues and needed help.

Justin Ayers @Ayers4President Terry Bradshaw should be ashamed of himself for this comment on Antonio Brown. “They need to put him in a straitjacket…” Terry Bradshaw should be ashamed of himself for this comment on Antonio Brown. “They need to put him in a straitjacket…” https://t.co/pqxJrwTnhd

Terry Bradshaw under fire for controversial Antonio Brown take

Terry Bradshaw made his comments on the post-game show after the Buccaneers and New York Jets game. Bradshaw made his comments with a chuckle, which offended many fans. Even his co-hosts, Michael Strahan and Curt Menefee, seemed uncomfortable. Bradshaw said,

"If it's nothing; If there's no altercation and it's just him tripping off because he's not gonna reach certain goals to reach on the receiving end to get his million bucks, then they need to put him in a straight jacket and take him straight to some hospital and get him analyzed. It's crazy!"

Terry Bradshaw bringing up a straightjacket was what crossed the line in the eyes of many fans. Talk of mental health has become more prevalent across the world in the past decade as many athletes and celebrities have been open about it.

The NFL Hall of Famer is 73 years old, which potentially shows a generational divide on how mental health is viewed. Younger players like Tom Brady are beloved for being empathetic teammates. Brady's words towards Brown were caring and empathetic about his mental well-being.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball Antonio Brown literally quit on Tom Brady in the middle of a game



I absolutely didn’t expect this reaction of immediate sympathy



who knows what AB is going thru but credit to Brady, this level of empathy & humanity in the moment is impressive Antonio Brown literally quit on Tom Brady in the middle of a gameI absolutely didn’t expect this reaction of immediate sympathywho knows what AB is going thru but credit to Brady, this level of empathy & humanity in the moment is impressive https://t.co/jl3sL8sCqL

Brown has had issues off the field dating back to 2018. While with the Steelers, he wasn't named team MVP and took it to heart. After leaving the Steelers, he ended up on the Las Vegas Raiders.

But Brown never made it to the preseason as controversies surrounding his helmet not being properly fitted and more arose. His falling out with Jon Gruden and the general manager ended his time with the Raiders.

Allegations of sexual assault came his way after just one game with the New England Patriots. Brady welcomed him in with open arms, but the timing of the allegations forced him to step away.

Also Read Article Continues below

Brown's exit from the Buccaneers in Week 17 was possibly the final straw for his NFL career. It's unfortunate, as Brown is one of the most talented wide receivers in NFL history.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar