Tetairoa McMillan Draft Projection: Top 3 NFL teams that should target Arizona Wildcats star

Tetairoa McMillan is one of the highest-rated wide receiver prospects in this year's 2025 NFL Draft class. His impressive college football career with the Arizona Wildcats is one of the biggest reasons why, as well as his massive frame of 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds.

Ad

He could be the first player in his position selected this year, so here are three teams that should be targeting him.

Tetairoa McMillan landing spots in 2025 NFL Draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tetairoa McMillan

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Carolina Panthers

Ad

Trending

The Carolina Panthers have one of the weakest groups of wide receivers in the entire NFL, especially after trading away Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo. Their lack of talent at the position could be affecting the development of young quarterback Bryce Young, who has been severely inconsistent during his career so far.

They could be in position to take their preferred wide receiver with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tetairoa McMillan is certainly a candidate to be just that and his large frame could provide Young with some easy completions in their offense.

Ad

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets last year, leaving a major void in their wide receivers. According to Tony Pauline's 2025 NFL Mock Draft, they can address this weakness with the sixth overall pick this year.

They are currently in a rebuilding phase and could use several upgrades across the board, but a wide receiver is one of the most crucial in fixing their offense.

Ad

Pauline noted that the Raiders obviously need to find a quarterback during the offseason as well, but this is not an ideal spot to draft one with Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward already being selected prior. Unless they trade up, using the pick on a wide receiver like Tetairoa McMillan instead may be their most beneficial option.

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have been seeking a reliable second wide receiver to play across from CeeDee Lamb, but have failed to find one. Solving this issue would theoretically open up their passing game by taking some of the coverage away from Lamb.

Drafting Tetairoa McMillan at 12th overall, if he is still available, could give them the WR2 that they have been unable to find. He would provide a significant upgrade to their offense by giving Dak Prescott another weapon and Lamb more room to operate against opposing defenses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.