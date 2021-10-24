Texans vs Cardinals injury report and starting lineup - October 24 | NFL Week 7

The Houston Texans will have their work cut out when they travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in Week 7.

The Texans are one of the worst teams in the league. It's not entirely their fault. Quarterback Deshaun Watson asked to be traded in the offseason, but the team couldn't move him because teams interested in the signal-caller got cold feet after he was accused of sexual assault by over 20 women. With Watson, they were a mediocre team at best. Without him, they are terrible.

On the other hand, the Cardinals are the only undefeated team in the NFL, which is impressive considering they play in the toughest division in the league. Arizona is a well-coached team and a strong Super Bowl contender.

The Texans would have to produce an upset for the ages. Check out the injury report and the starting lineup for this game.

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals injury report

Houston Texans

Player Position Injury Game Status Jaleel Johnson DT Back Out Deshaun Watson QB Non-injury related Out Justin Britt C Knee Questionable Chris Conley WR Foot Questionable Nico Collins WR Neck Questionable

The Texans have only one player confirmed as out (two, if you count Deshaun Watson), and the players they listed as questionable to play practiced on Friday.

Jaleel Johnson has a back problem that kept him out of practice this week. He will not travel to Arizona. Center Justin Britt (knee) and wide receivers Nico Collins (foot) and Chris Conley (neck) should all play on Sunday, even with minor injuries.

Arizona Cardinals

Player Position Injury Game Status Darrell Daniels TE Hamstring Out Rashard Lawrence DL Calf Out Jordan Hicks LB Toe Questionable Devon Kennard OLB Shoulder Questionable Tanner Vallejo LB Hand Questionable

The Cardinals haven't had any major injury concerns all season long. Rashard Lawrence is the only starter who will not play on Sunday as he recovers from a calf injury. Backup tight end Darrell Daniels is also out with a hamstring problem.

Jordan Hicks didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. However, he was back on the field Friday, albeit in a limited capacity. He's questionable to play on Sunday and his involvement will be a game-time decision. Devon Kennard and Tanner Vallejo saw little action during the week as well, but they will play.

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals starting lineup

Houston Texans

QB - Davis Mills | RB - Mark Ingram, David Johnson | WR - Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley | TE - Pharaoh Brown | OL - Geron Christian, Tytus Howard, Justin Britt, Max Scharping, Charlie Heck

DL - Jacob Martin, Roy Lopez, Maliek Collins, Jonathan Greenard | LB - Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill | CB - Desmond King, Terrance Mitchell | S - Justin Reid, Lonnie Johnson | K - Ka'imi Fairbairn | P - Cameron Johnston

Arizona Cardinals

QB - Kyler Murray | RB - Chase Edmonds | WR - DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green | TE - Zach Ertz | OL - D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Max Garcia, Josh Jones, Kelvin Beachum

DL - J.J. Watt, Leki Fotu, Jordan Phillips | LB - Devon Kennard, Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Markus Golden | CB - Byron Murphy, Robert Alford | S - Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker | K - Matt Prater | P - Andy Lee

