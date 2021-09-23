Texans vs Panthers prediction, odds, picks - September 23 | NFL 2021-22 Season

Opening the third week of the NFL season, the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans will face each other on Thursday Night Football.

The Panthers started the season on a hot streak, beating NFC South rivals New Orleans Saints by 26-7 in a fantastic defensive display. They are still undefeated and are tied for the division lead with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Texans, on the other hand, are still without Deshaun Watson on the field, but they've managed to play at a high level with Tyrod Taylor under center. However, Taylor will miss Thursday's contest as he nurses a hamstring injury. He's headed to injured reserve and rookie Davis Mills is slated to start his first NFL game.

Doug Kyed @DougKyed Patriots QB Mac Jones was the only rookie quarterback with a passing attempt who didn't throw an interception during the 1 p.m. slate.



Zach Wilson: 4 INTs

Trevor Lawrence 1TD, 2 INTs (so far)

Justin Fields: 1 INT

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

When: Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans Betting Odds

The Panthers are currently favorites by 7.5 points against the Texans. The over/under for this game stands at 43.5 points, and the moneyline is Texans +320, Panthers -405.

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans Picks

-7.5 points seems like a low line for the Panthers. Not only are they on a red-hot start, but they will also be facing a third-round rookie who's going to make his first start as an NFL quarterback. Carolina just won against New Orleans, who's much stronger than Houston, by 19 points. Pick the Panthers to cover the spread here.

On the other hand, this game seems to have a high over/under considering that Houston's offense will have a hard time with Mills under center. Carolina will limit their points to a low amount, and the Panthers don't have a strong offense either. Take the under in this game.

If you're into props, DJ Moore at +180 to score a touchdown is fantastic value here.

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans Key Injuries

The Texans will miss some important players on the offense. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Nico Collins will miss the next three weeks at least, as they were placed on injured reserve.

Cornerback Terrance Marshall has a concussion and Danny Amendola has a thigh injury. They are confirmed absences for the game. Kamu Grugier-Hill and Justin Reid are questionable, but neither of them is expected to play.

For the Panthers, there will only be two confirmed absences for this game. Guard Pat Elflein will miss Thursday's game with a hamstring injury. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos is also out with an ankle problem.

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans Head to Head

The Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans have met each other 5 times in the past. The Panthers currently lead the series by 3-2

The last time these two teams played, in 2019, the Panthers won a close affair 16-10. Cam Newton was injured, and Carolina still won the game with Kyle Allen under center. Deshaun Watson was Houston's quarterback that day.

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans Predictions

Don't expect this game to be close. It would be a great contest if Tyrod Taylor was available, but without him, the Texans do not have much chance. Look for an uninspiring first NFL start for Davis Mills.

Prediction: Panthers win in an effort led by Sam Darnold, who will throw for three touchdowns and no interceptions throughout the evening.

