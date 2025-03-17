“That was 25 years ago”: When Tom Brady shared emotional lucky coin story in first speech as Raiders minority owner

NFL legend Tom Brady’s legacy in football history will forever be cherished. Although he has hung up his cleats, he hasn’t strayed far from the sport he loves most. While he has signed an extensive commentary deal with Fox, Brady has also taken on a role with the Las Vegas Raiders by holding some shares.

Despite owning minority shares, Brady will play a major role in the turnaround of a team that hasn’t won a Super Bowl since the 1983 season and has made the playoffs only twice in the last 10 seasons. His first speech at the Raiders’ headquarters reflected the positive energy he brings.

On March 10 on X, NFL reporter Albert Breer posted a clip of Tom Brady’s first speech on Oct. 16, 2024, with the Las Vegas Raiders organization after becoming a minority shareholder.

“From the @Raiders video team: @TomBrady’s speech to the organization as he was introduced as a minority owner,” Breer tweeted.

Brady started by connecting with the audience through an anecdote about his sister and a special coin.

“This is the day that has come full circle in so many ways, and it’s amazing what I have in my pocket,” Brady said. “She gave me a coin that she wore in her sock for every game. And I took the coin and I put it in my bag, and that was 25 years ago. And it’s been in my bag every day for the last 25 years.”

Brady revealed that the coin had an inscription that read, “Commitment to Excellence.” It had been Brady’s mantra throughout his illustrious playing career and has been the longtime mantra of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady continued by making it clear to the organization that he wasn’t there to solve every problem. However, he motivated everyone to contribute, emphasizing that football is a team sport and success requires the efforts of all.

Tom Brady brings in positive changes to revamp the Las Vegas Raiders

Tom Brady’s arrival has already led to some positive moves. The team retained pass rusher Maxx Crosby on a three-year, $106.5 million deal while adding safety Jeremy Chinn from the Washington Commanders. Linebacker Elandon Roberts was brought in from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the team made an aggressive move to trade for Geno Smith from the Seahawks. Brady’s former teammate from the Buccaneers, Alex Cappa, was also signed last week.

