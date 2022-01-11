Who is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The conclusion of the regular season means that the 2022 NFL Draft is upon us. The NFL world marches on all year so fans and draft pundits can now set their mock drafts and gage the accuracy of their picks.

For their 3-15 record, the Jacksonville Jaguars got a consecutive No. 1 overall pick for the 2022 NFL Draft. Before last season, the Jaguars had never had a No. 1 overall pick. Now, with back-to-back No. 1s, the franchise must decide whether to stick with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence or address other positional needs.

2022 NFL Draft projected No. 1 overall pick

Although Lawrence had his ups and mostly downs, his high draft capital assures him of at least one more shot at being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

With a new head coach (potentially anyone better than Urban Meyer’s rookie NFL head coaching season) expected to take the reins, the Jaguars will most likely address a defense that gave up the second-most points throughout the regular season.

Additionally, no quarterback in this NFL draft class stands out as a surefire pick to usurp Lawrence’s starting gig.

Of course, the Jaguars could look to trade down from the top spot and secure multiple early-round draft picks to fill out a roster that could use as much talent as possible.

While it’s still early in the draft season, the rumor mills have not churned out any news about teams who are tempted to trade up to the Jaguars’ top spot for a can’t-miss rookie star player.

As it stands, Jacksonville look to be stuck with the No. 1 overall pick but are in position to get the best player possible to help turn their fortunes around.

Erik Schlitt @erikschlitt Lions will pick second in the 2022 NFL draft



The last time the Lions picked No. 2:

2010: Ndamukong Suh

2007: Calvin Johnson Lions will pick second in the 2022 NFL draftThe last time the Lions picked No. 2:2010: Ndamukong Suh2007: Calvin Johnson

Multiple mock NFL drafts have the Jaguars taking Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. Since Jacksonville drafted an edge rusher in the first round in two of the last three drafts, the team could look at other positions to fill out their roster. Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal could be a potential pick for the top spot. It may seem like a safe pick, but it’s often a good idea to address the trenches where most games are won. Despite the evolution of the pass-happy NFL, winning the line of scrimmage remains the foundation of winning plays and winning games.

FantasyPros @FantasyPros



fntsy.pro/3JWzLFM How early is too early for a 2022 mock draft from @4WhomJBellTolls How early is too early for a 2022 mock draft from @4WhomJBellTolls?fntsy.pro/3JWzLFM

The Jaguars also need help at skill positions: wide receiver and running back (if they decide to part ways with James Robinson, especially if running back Travis Etienne makes a full recovery).

However, no incoming rookie at the wide receiver or running back position appears to be a surefire No. 1 overall prospect in the NFL draft.

If the Jaguars opt to trade down to stock up on players to address their roster shortcomings, expect their trading partner to grab one of the aforementioned edge rushers or offensive linemen. As it stands though, it looks like the No. 1 overall pick will stay with Jacksonville, and they almost certainly won’t spend it on another quarterback in consecutive seasons.

