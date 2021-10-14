Buccaneers vs Eagles Prediction, odds and picks - October 14 | NFL season 2021-22

Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

The Buccaners are coming off a 45-17 demolition of the Miami Dolphins in which Tom Brady threw for over 400 yards and five touchdown passes. The Eagles are coming off a come-from-behind win over the Carolina Panthers.

Buccaneers vs Eagles Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) vs Philadelphia Eagles (2-3)

Date and Time: Oct, 14, 8:20 p.m. ET.

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Buccaneers vs Eagles Betting Odds

Spread

Buccaneers: -7 (+110)

Eagles: +7 (-120)

Moneyline

Buccaneers: -300

Eagles: +240

Totals

Buccaneers: u52.5 (-110)

Eagles: o52.5 (-110)

Buccaneers vs Eagles Picks

It's hard to go past anything other than a Tampa Bay win. Fresh off a dominating win in which the offense did as it pleased, Brady and the Bucs should be able to put up points against the Eagles defense.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles got a much-needed confidence boost after their win over the Panthers last week, but the Buccaneers are a different beast.

The Buccanners defense has shown it has trouble stopping the pass so that might be an an avenue Hurts could do down, however this is a match the Buccanners can and should be winning.

Buccaneers vs Eagles Key Injuries

Buccaneers

ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – OUT

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – OUT

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – OUT

C Ryan Jensen (hip) – QUESTIONABLE

DL Patrick O'Connor (calf) – QUESTIONABLE

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – QUESTIONABLE

Eagles

T Lane Johnson (not injury related – personal matter) – OUT

OUT TE Dallas Goedert (illness) – Did Not Participate

Buccaneers vs Eagles Head to Head

The last time the Buccaneers and the Eagles faced off against each other was back in September of 2018 in which Tampa defeated the Eagles 27-21. Ryan Fitzpatrick was the quarterback for the Bucs while it was Nick Foles for the Eagles.

Brady’s last meeting with the Eagles was in Super Bowl LII when he and Nick Foles fought it out with Brady throwing for over 500 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Buccaneers vs Eagles Prediction

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will be looking to improve their record to 5-1 with a win over the Eagles. It should be a game Tampa wins, however, away from home and with the Eagles riding high on confidence after their win last week, it does present a dangerous game for Brady and co.

Prediction: Buccaneers win a close game.

